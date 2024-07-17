I'm a veteran podcast host, here's the only microphone I'd buy this Amazon Prime Day

As we enter the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day , there will be plenty of quick-fire deals to keep an eye on. One great example is Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone, which is currently $50 off !

I’ve been listening to podcasts ever since Apple introduced them with iTunes 4.9 way back in 2005 . Downloading them onto my iPod was fantastic, and to this day, I’m subscribed to so many shows that I listen to every week, such as Back Page and Comfort Zone .

In 2017 I decided to create my own podcast called The Outpost Show, where I interviewed guests about how they used the best iPads . A couple of years later, I started another podcast called PAL KEYS, focusing on guests’ gaming histories. Throughout all this, I used a Yeti microphone , which I’m still using for guesting on other shows. But I can’t help but feel I’m ready for an upgrade.

This is where Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone comes in. Featuring a USB-C port, a fantastic Proprietary Clipguard to help with distortion, and many other features, buying this microphone for $99.99 is a very tempting prospect.

Elgato Wave:3 Microphone | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon Elgato’s microphone features a sleek black design that almost gives it a retro feel. It also delivers fantastic audio quality, so your voice can be heard crystal clear in a podcast.

If you’re thinking about creating your own podcast or perhaps starting a Twitch stream, you’re going to need a decent microphone. You can’t go wrong with Elgato’s microphone to make sure your listeners can hear you with the best audio quality.