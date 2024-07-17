I'm a veteran podcast host, here's the only microphone I'd buy this Amazon Prime Day
As we enter the final stretch of Amazon Prime Day, there will be plenty of quick-fire deals to keep an eye on. One great example is Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone, which is currently $50 off!
I’ve been listening to podcasts ever since Apple introduced them with iTunes 4.9 way back in 2005. Downloading them onto my iPod was fantastic, and to this day, I’m subscribed to so many shows that I listen to every week, such as Back Page and Comfort Zone.
In 2017 I decided to create my own podcast called The Outpost Show, where I interviewed guests about how they used the best iPads. A couple of years later, I started another podcast called PAL KEYS, focusing on guests’ gaming histories. Throughout all this, I used a Yeti microphone, which I’m still using for guesting on other shows. But I can’t help but feel I’m ready for an upgrade.
This is where Elgato’s Wave:3 Microphone comes in. Featuring a USB-C port, a fantastic Proprietary Clipguard to help with distortion, and many other features, buying this microphone for $99.99 is a very tempting prospect.
Elgato Wave:3 Microphone | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Elgato’s microphone features a sleek black design that almost gives it a retro feel. It also delivers fantastic audio quality, so your voice can be heard crystal clear in a podcast.
If you’re thinking about creating your own podcast or perhaps starting a Twitch stream, you’re going to need a decent microphone. You can’t go wrong with Elgato’s microphone to make sure your listeners can hear you with the best audio quality.
