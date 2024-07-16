I’m the most forgetful person I know, so this smart coffee cup has changed my life — it's 20% off for Prime Day. Heck, I just remembered my coffee from yesterday and it’s still hot!

When my girlfriend gifted me the Ember Mug 2 for Christmas I had no idea how much of a life-changing product it was. Fast forward seven months and I’ve been waiting patiently until Prime Day 2024 to share my passion for Ember’s smart mug. Seriously — the other iMore editors are sick of me talking about. This is my moment!

You see, I’m super forgetful, like ridiculously forgetful to the point where I lose things multiple times a day and always forget to drink my tea or coffee. Not only am I scatterbrained but I have a coffee addiction that I rely on to get through each and every morning. Now, imagine a forgetful brain that needs coffee to function properly: For months I was spiraling in a vicious circle where I couldn’t function until my daily caffeine hit reached my bloodstream, but I’d forget to drink it and not bother with a cold elixir —

That was until Ember entered my life. And I'm happy to report that it's on sale today at a penny shy of $120 — 20% off its usual £149.95 asking price.

The Ember Mug 2 connects to your iPhone via Bluetooth and keeps liquid hot to your desired temperature for up to 2 hours thanks to its built in heater and battery. If you use the included charging coaster, you can keep liquid hot indefinitely, which is pretty gross, to be honest, but my word is it game-changing.

I’ve not missed a morning coffee since owning the Ember and I often find myself remembering to drink my caffeine long into the early afternoon when it would otherwise be stone cold. I can neither confirm nor deny how long I’ve tried to keep liquid hot... but it may or may not be past the 72-hour mark...

Ember Smart Mug 2 | $149 $120 at Amazon Hot coffee, whenever you get around to drinking it. At $120, this amazing smart mug will save you the indignity of downing cold coffee for the rest of your life.

Ember Travel Mug 2+ | $200 $179 at Amazon Coffee at a constant temperature need not be reserved just for indoors! Take the magic on the road with the travel-friendly variant of the Ember Mug.

Just buy an Ember, trust me

For Prime Day, some of Ember’s best products are heavily discounted and I genuinely can’t recommend them enough. There’s the 14oz mug I use every day alongside a smaller 10oz option and a Travel Mug for taking your hot drinks on the go. With 20% off, the Ember Mug 2 can be snagged this Prime Day for $119 and while that may sound like a lot it could very well be the best $119 you ever spend.

From one forgetful coffee and tech lover to another, just buy an Ember. It could seriously change your life.