One day left! Take your Mac Pro on the go with a $1,300 Prime Day saving on this portable power station
A portable power station on wheels!
Want to see the best deals before the sale ends? Here's all of our Prime Day guides:
- Prime Day Apple deals
- Prime Day iPhone deals
- Prime Day iPad deals
- Prime Day Mac deals
- Prime Day Apple Watch deals
- Prime Day AirPods deals
- Prime Day HomeKit deals
There’s a good chance you carry a portable power bank to help keep your iPhone or MacBook charged. But what if you had a portable power station to keep almost all of your devices and household appliances running without relying on the power grid at certain times?
This is where the ECOFLOW 4000Wh Portable Power Station comes in, now $4,999 at Amazon. Featuring 14 ports, including power sockets and USB-C ports, this power station is a perfect investment for situations where you might find yourself without power for long periods.
With less than 24 hours to go until Amazon Prime Day ends for another year, a deal like this won’t last long. As August approaches with plenty of vacations about to be taken, why not take this Portable Power Station along with you for those just-in-case scenarios?
Use your Mac Pro while you set up camp
ECOFLOW 4000Wh Portable Power Station | $6,298 $4,999 at Amazon
Five power sockets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and that’s not even half of what this portable power station offers. It’s perfect for long vacations where finding power could be a huge challenge, or for situations where there’s a risk of losing power. At 21% off, it’s a great investment for peace of mind.
Yes, the price may cause you to gasp, but it’s the type of product that can be very beneficial if you live the full van life and need some extra power or if you’re at risk from constant power cuts. For $4,999, it’s a great buy for those situations. However, with less than 24 hours to go until Prime Day ends, you don’t have long to consider it!
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.