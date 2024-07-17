One day left! Take your Mac Pro on the go with a $1,300 Prime Day saving on this portable power station

There’s a good chance you carry a portable power bank to help keep your iPhone or MacBook charged. But what if you had a portable power station to keep almost all of your devices and household appliances running without relying on the power grid at certain times?

This is where the ECOFLOW 4000Wh Portable Power Station comes in, now $4,999 at Amazon . Featuring 14 ports, including power sockets and USB-C ports, this power station is a perfect investment for situations where you might find yourself without power for long periods.

With less than 24 hours to go until Amazon Prime Day ends for another year, a deal like this won’t last long. As August approaches with plenty of vacations about to be taken, why not take this Portable Power Station along with you for those just-in-case scenarios?

Use your Mac Pro while you set up camp

ECOFLOW 4000Wh Portable Power Station | $6,298 $4,999 at Amazon Five power sockets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and that’s not even half of what this portable power station offers. It’s perfect for long vacations where finding power could be a huge challenge, or for situations where there’s a risk of losing power. At 21% off, it’s a great investment for peace of mind.

Yes, the price may cause you to gasp, but it’s the type of product that can be very beneficial if you live the full van life and need some extra power or if you’re at risk from constant power cuts. For $4,999, it’s a great buy for those situations. However, with less than 24 hours to go until Prime Day ends, you don’t have long to consider it!