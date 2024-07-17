Save $130 on the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tested at iMore

At iMore we love noise-canceling headphones, so much so that we conducted the "Noise-canceling headphones battle royale" last year. In that brilliant article, one pair of headphones came out on top above AirPods Max, Sony XM5s, and everything else competing for the crown.

This Prime Day, those noise-canceling headphones in question, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are $249, that's a $130 saving on their RRP and more than half the price of Apple's offering.

With first-class noise-canceling, incredible sound, and a sleek but comfortable design, why not pick up the Sennheiser Momentum 4 today?

Best in class with $130 off

When testing the Sennheiser Momentum 4, iMore's resident audio expert, Tammy Rodgers, found that the headphones were incredibly comfortable to wear and sounded excellent. In the noise-canceling showdown, she said, "They’re $250 less than the AirPods Max, and they feel and sound great. Apparently, the noise canceling is also great. Did I mention they last up to 60 hours on a single charge? With that noise canceling on? Madness. The winner here is the Momentum 4 from Sennheiser."

For under $250, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of noise-canceling headphones but act quickly because Prime Day 2024 ends in less than 24 hours.