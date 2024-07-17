Save $130 on the best noise-canceling headphones we've ever tested at iMore
Under $250.
At iMore we love noise-canceling headphones, so much so that we conducted the "Noise-canceling headphones battle royale" last year. In that brilliant article, one pair of headphones came out on top above AirPods Max, Sony XM5s, and everything else competing for the crown.
This Prime Day, those noise-canceling headphones in question, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are $249, that's a $130 saving on their RRP and more than half the price of Apple's offering.
With first-class noise-canceling, incredible sound, and a sleek but comfortable design, why not pick up the Sennheiser Momentum 4 today?
Best in class with $130 off
Sennheiser Momentum 4 | $379 $249 at Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are incredible headphones and iMore's pick as the best noise-canceling cans on the market. With $130 off this is the lowest price we've ever seen!
Price checks: $299 at Best Buy | $299 at Target
When testing the Sennheiser Momentum 4, iMore's resident audio expert, Tammy Rodgers, found that the headphones were incredibly comfortable to wear and sounded excellent. In the noise-canceling showdown, she said, "They’re $250 less than the AirPods Max, and they feel and sound great. Apparently, the noise canceling is also great. Did I mention they last up to 60 hours on a single charge? With that noise canceling on? Madness. The winner here is the Momentum 4 from Sennheiser."
For under $250, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of noise-canceling headphones but act quickly because Prime Day 2024 ends in less than 24 hours.
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself. Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings. John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019. John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
