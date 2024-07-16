The best MagSafe product I've ever reviewed is currently 25% off for Prime Day
The Anker Cube is the Tesseract of iPhone, AirPod and Apple Watch chargers — now at a great price.
When I reviewed the Anker Cube last year, I said it “takes the crown for me as the ultimate MagSafe iPhone and Apple Watch charging stand.” Now you can pick up the best MagSafe product I’ve ever reviewed and the iMore Awards 2023 iPhone Accessory of the Year for just $112. That’s a whopping 25% discount off its usual $149.99 asking price.
The Anker Cube is the best 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand on the market thanks to its premium construction, tilting charging angles, and compact design that makes it perfect for at home or on the go.
I use this charging stand every day and can’t recommend it enough to any iPhone user with a MagSafe-compatible device. Not only can you charge your iPhone on the small cuboid but you can also charge the best Apple Watches and the best AirPods — it’s truly a jack of all trades and well worth your hard-earned cash.
Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe | $149 $112 at Amazon
Anker's compact 3-in-1 Cube MagSafe charger is a neat and dinky magnetic charger for your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. Reliable, portable and well crafted, it's the best MagSafe charger money can buy — and right now it's heavily discounted.
As good as MagSafe chargers get
Anker makes some of the best charging accessories on the market and you can charge your devices overnight without any fear of overheating or damaging the lithium-ion batteries. While $112 may sound like a lot for an iPhone charger it’s actually a really good deal. Think about it, a MagSafe cable, an Apple Watch cable, and a wireless charger would set you back nearly as much as this accessory without any of the foldable perks.
I don’t say the Anker Cube is the best MagSafe product I’ve ever reviewed lightly and I truly believe that anyone who buys it will be incredibly happy with their purchase. Whether you travel a lot and want a compact solution or have a small bedside table that needs an elegant design, the Anker Cube is a unique product that’s well worth its full price let alone at this discounted Prime Day price tag.
