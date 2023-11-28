This Portable Monitor deal is so ridiculous for Cyber Monday that you may as well buy two of them

Having another monitor as you sit to do work at your Mac or iPad can be a great help. You can use a second screen for Slack, Spotify, or for Apple TV Plus as you do work on the main screen. Thanks to this great deal for Cyber Monday, you can have the second screen setup when you're on a train, in an office, or wherever you may be — at a steep discount.

KYY Portable Monitor 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C | $219 $98 at Amazon This is a huge discount for what this portable monitor offers. For $121 off the usual price, you get a 1080P 15.6-inch display that has a screen protector, and built-in speakers. Granted, it's not 120Hz, but if you're going to be using it for document editing primarily, you won't notice the difference. Price check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target

This portable monitor by KYY features a massive 15.6-inch HDR display that outputs at 1920x1080, which almost makes this monitor as big as a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It also comes with a smart case, which means that, not only will it protect the display, but it can also prop up the display so you can easily have it sit alongside your Mac or iPad.

Right now, you can buy this portable monitor for $98.00, down from $219.99 on Amazon. At this price, you may as well buy two to have a monitor on each side of your device.

To hook this monitor up to your Mac or iPad, you can use one of the USB-C ports or the mini-HDMI port. There's also a headphone jack alongside volume controls — so if you're watching some videos, you'll be able to make sure that you're not being a nuisance to those around you on a train commute.

For this portable monitor at $98.00 on Amazon, buying two adds up to $196, which still doesn't come close to its original price of $219 — so you're still saving $23. As Cyber Monday winds down for another year, you may as well treat yourself as the Christmas holidays come ever closer.