This Portable Prime Day monitor deal is so ridiculous that you may as well buy two of them
A monitor for every app?
Have you ever sat on a train with your MacBook or iPad, wishing for another display to help you work through a report or something else? If so, we've just spotted a fantastic deal on a portable monitor.
As Amazon Prime Day wraps up for another year, it's a great time to discover some products that you might not have considered before. KYY's 15.6-inch portable monitor is a great example of this, currently priced at $79.99 on Amazon, down from $135.
Weighing just 1.7 lbs, this portable monitor is perfect for keeping in your backpack. It's an ideal solution to have for your iPad or Mac whenever you need a second screen, whether you're on a train commute or when you're at the office.
KYY Portable Monitor 15.6-inch 1080P | $135 $79.99 at Amazon
For $55 off the usual price, you get a 1080P 15.6-inch display that has a screen protector and built-in speakers. Granted, it's not 120Hz, but if you're going to be using this monitor for productivity apps like Pages and Ulysses, it's a perfect purchase.
Use one of the USB-C ports or the mini-HDMI port located on the right of the portable monitor in order to connect it to your Mac or iPad. There's also a headphone jack alongside the volume controls, making sure that you're not being a nuisance to those around you on a train commute if you want to watch one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus.
At $79.00 on Amazon, this portable monitor is a steal. Buying two of them would only cost $158, which still feels like a bargain. So why not buy two to place side by side with your iPad or Mac?
