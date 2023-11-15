This standing desk has changed my life, and it's available now with a crazy discount for Black Friday

Until last week, I spent the last three years working remotely, sitting in a gaming chair at my desk. I’d get so engrossed in my work that I wouldn't even notice that, apart from a 30-minute lunch break, I hadn’t stood up all day. Enter the FlexiSpot E7 Pro, a premium standing desk that, in just a few short days, has completely made me rethink my work day, potentially changing my life in the process.

Sitting for hours on end isn’t healthy, and studies show that while standing at a desk doesn’t burn more calories than sitting, it does help with circulation and counteract the risks of sitting too much, like cardiovascular issues and diabetes.

The FlexiSpot E7 Pro has made me completely rethink my home office, giving me the choice of standing or sitting at my desk, depending on how my body feels. Since receiving the desk, I’ve spent at least six hours of my eight-hour workday standing, and I love it. I’ve started to realize that I only sit at a desk because it was the only option available, and despite having a fantastic SecretLabs chair, I still get a sore back from sitting with bad posture.

The best standing desk FlexiSpot offers, the E7 Pro, starts from $399 in the company’s early Black Friday sale — that’s a $200 saving on the $599 RRP. FlexiSpot also offers a slightly cheaper version, the E7, which starts at $299 for Black Friday. The company is running flash sales throughout the week as we get closer to the biggest shopping event of the year, so if you’re looking to remove the shackles of remote working, definitely have a look.

So, I’m a standing desk convert, but why does that matter to you? Well, FlexiSpot makes some of the best standing desks on the market with customization options to get the right look and size to match your needs. Not only do they make fantastic standing desks, but they are reasonably priced and, for Black Friday, heavily discounted.

Free (to do what I want)

This year’s Black Friday is just over a week away, and I already feel like the E7 Pro standing desk will be one of the best deals available this year. The freedom of changing from standing to sitting with the press of a button has made working from home a pleasure, and the lower back pains I’ve experienced for months are already starting to subside.

This morning, I sat down with my coffee before standing for the rest of the day behind the desk. I’ve even moved around more when I was writing this article, compared to what I did during a whole workday before FlexiSpot came into my life. Yes, other standing desks are available, but few will reach the same low price on offer here while still providing an incredibly premium product. So, do yourself a favor and buy a standing desk this Black Friday; you won’t regret it.