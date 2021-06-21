Back in October, I had the delightful experience of working on a Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit review . This Nintendo Switch game operates by having players control real-life remote control cars of either Mario or Luigi with cameras attached to them. Players set up a physical racetrack and then the magic of augmented reality places digital items and obstacles onto your Switch Sceen. Now, these Mario and Luigi remote control cars are one of the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals as they're both $25 off. That's the cheapest these karts have ever been.

This Mario remote control car features a camera and uses augmented reality to bring enemies and obstacles onto your Nintendo Switch screen. Drive it around your home while racing against someone else.

You might be wondering, should I buy more than one kart? . Up to four of these remote control vehicles can race against each other in the game and being able to actually go up against human opponents is really fun. However, you can also enjoy these karts on their own as the game provides digital racers for you to compete against. Still, you might not ever see them at this low price again, so it might be worth picking up at least two karts just for that.

This Luigi remote control car features a camera and transposes obstacles and track elements onto your Nintendo Switch screen. Race against other players in your home or race solo against in-game opponents.

Since I own both a Mario and a Luigi set, my husband and I love to race against each other in the kitchen. These races usually turn into hilarious competitions with us good-naturedly trash-talking each other. Depending on the track we choose various enemies and obstacles appear like Piranha Plants, ice blocks, or Bob-ombs. The karts physically react whenever we hit something in-game and there are even items like Mushrooms that cause the karts to physically speed up in the real world.

Shortly after setting up my first Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit race tracks, my cat became incredibly curious and followed the remote control cars everywhere. Since the camera feed shows up on my Switch screen, I get an up-close look at my cat's face as she stalks the karts, or runs away in confusion. So in addition to being a really fun multiplayer game, it makes for a hilarious cat toy.