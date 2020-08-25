Western Digital's Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is on sale for $189.99 at Best Buy. It retails at $280 so you're saving $90 if you pick one up today. At this price, you're actually getting the 12TB model for just $20 more than the 10TB version which is a small price to pay for all that extra space. Shipping is free, though the deal is only available today.

WD's USB 3.0 external hard drive features a 12TB storage capacity with data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. It's backward compatible with USB 2.0 and offers automatic backup options to make it easy to ensure you never lose your data. It can be used with both Windows and Mac computers, though the latter would require a reformat.

This Best Buy-exclusive product received a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on almost 700 customer reviews. At $190, it beats deals on comparable products like the WD 12TB Elements hard drive at Amazon.

There are tons of other options on the market for external storage, so if the Easystore isn't quite right for you then be sure to take a look at our list of the best external hard drives in 2020 for some alternatives.