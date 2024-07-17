A vertical mouse saved my wrist from years of pain — if you only buy one product this Prime Day, make it one of these

I’ve suffered from wrist pains for years, and they’ve caused me issues with the way I interact with my tech and even sometimes do my job. I’m very vocal about ergonomics in technology, which is why I moaned for so long about the 14 Pro’s sharp edges and the way it made my hands hurt. As for my wrists, there’s one product that has genuinely changed my life, and I’ve used it every day for the last two years, even after it survived a calamitous coffee spillage.

That product is a vertical mouse, and it has saved not only my wrist pain but probably my career, as the carpal tunnel pains I was getting from my previous mice were just too much to endure.

A vertical mouse changes how you think about interacting with your Mac, and while there’s a slight learning curve, it’s well worth persevering to have a far more comfortable mouse experience. Instead of using a mouse with your hand flat, a vertical one makes you hold the mouse in a more natural handshake position. The different ergonomics means you move your arm instead of your wrist to move the mouse, eradicating any wrist pain within a few days of transitioning.

The mouse I use daily, the Logitech MX Vertical, is on offer for Prime Day, and I’ve been so passionate about this product since I bought it for $100 that I’ve championed the concept of a vertical mouse with my family members, friends, and even my tech-enthusiast colleagues.

Logitech MX Vertical Wireless Mouse | $99 $88 at Amazon The best vertical mouse solution on the market, the Logitech MX Vertical, is rarely discounted. With $11 off, this makes an expensive mouse a little bit more affordable, so why not give your wrist the gift it deserves this Prime Day?

I genuinely believe that the best technology purchases are the ones that improve your life long-term, and there is no other product that has had such a life-changing impact than this one here.

If you don’t want to spend $88 on the Logitech MX Vertical, there are other vertical mouse options I own that are more affordable and will allow you to test the waters before you fully commit to the vertical life.

The Anker Vertical Mouse comes in a wired option for $15 and a wireless version for $18 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. I own the wireless version, and despite taking batteries, the battery life is excellent and the comfort is on par with Logitech’s more expensive offering. The Anker Vertical is the ideal budget option to see if a vertical mouse will help your RSI (repetitive strain injury). I bought this one as a travel option, and the only reason I use my Logitech MX Vertical more often is because of the customizable buttons in Logitech’s Options software.

Anker Wireless Vertical Mouse | $25 $15 at Amazon This budget vertical mouse option from Anker is reliable and comfortable for around $15 this Prime Day. With multiple DPI options and extra buttons for interacting with your computer, this is the best entry point into the world of vertical mice.

Anker Wired Vertical Mouse | $23 $18 at Amazon The wired version of Anker's vertical mouse offering is even cheaper than the wireless option. If you work at a desk and don't mind using USB to connect to your computer, this mouse is perfect.

A final option if you want all the bells and whistles of Logitech’s more premium MX Vertical without spending close to $100 is the Logitech Lift. I haven’t used this one personally as it is made for smaller hands, but if you want color options and a more aesthetically pleasing look, then this could be the vertical mouse for you. Currently, there’s a small discount on the Logitech Lift in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, but quite honestly, these products are worth it even at full price.

Logitech Lift Vertical Wireless Mouse | $69.99 $62 at Amazon The Logitech Lift is an excellent option for smaller hands looking for better mouse comfort and comes in lovely colors. While there is only 10% off just now, the price varies from color to color, and the product is well worth its RRP.

So if you’ve got any pain at all from using your computer, this is the one product you should buy this Prime Day. If my experience is anything to go by a vertical mouse will change your life. You've only got a few more hours until the end of Prime Day 2024, what are you waiting for?