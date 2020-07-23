Western Digital's Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive is on sale for $119.99 at Best Buy as one of its daily deals. It retails at $200 and regularly sells for around $170, so you're saving a decent chunk regardless of how you look at it (as long as you order today). The 10TB version is also discounted right now. Shipping is free.

WD's USB 3.0 external hard drive features an 8TB storage capacity with data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. It's backward compatible with USB 2.0 and offers automatic backup options to make it easy to ensure you never lose your data. It can be used with both Windows and Mac computers, though the latter would require a reformat.

This Best Buy-exclusive product received a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 4,600 customer reviews. At $120, it is down to one of its best prices ever and beats out comparable products like the WD 8TB Elements hard drive at Amazon. It ships for free at Best Buy, though you could receive your order even faster by selecting free in-store/curbside pickup where available.

