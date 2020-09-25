Grab twoEufy Security 2K indoor security cameras on sale for $59.99 with the code MKTCFCQ5H2QL. This 2-pack normally goes for $70, and you can find it going for that price at other retailers like Amazon where it has never gone on sale directly before. This is a nice discount essentially giving you each camera for $30, which would be the lowest price on the cameras individually, too.

Save and See Eufy Security 2K indoor 2-camera kit The cameras can detect motion and use on-board AI to determine whether it's a human or a pet. View it all in 2K resolution. Have two-way audio, night vision, and a one-year warranty. Connects to Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. $59.99 $70.00 $10 off See at Newegg With coupon: MKTCFCQ5H2QL

For how inexpensive these cameras are, they are packed with the sort of standard features you'd expect from a security camera. And unlike other Eufy cameras, like this 2-camera kit that's a lot more expensive, these security cameras don't require a HomeBase to function. These are relatively simple cameras to operate. Just plug them in so you don't have a battery to worry about and communicate with them through your mobile device or smart home.

The camera feeds can be viewed in resolutions up to 2K. (If you plan to use them with Apple HomeKit, the resolution will only go up to 1080p.) In addition to HomeKit, the cameras also work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You may need to update the cameras to get them to work with HomeKit.

The built-in motion detection is smart, too. It can detect the difference between a human or a pet thanks to the on-board AI, which means you won't get false notifications. Or maybe you're keeping an eye on your pet and want to say hi. Luckily, with the two-way audio you can say hi and your pet can respond if he's smart enough (good boy!). You can also use that audio to hear guests, babies crying, or whatever else you want to monitor. The cameras also have night vision to let you keep an eye on a room even in low light situations.

Eufy covers these cameras with a 12-month warranty.