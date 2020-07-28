Being able to connect your laptop to your TV screen or an external monitor is a must... unless you like watching shows and movies on your laptop screen that is. The Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter is now on sale for only $11.99 at Amazon when you use promo code AKC2HDMI during checkout. That saves you $3 off its usual price and offers one of the best deals ever for this product.

Plug Anker's adapter into your computer's USB-C port and you'll immediately have access to use the HDMI port on the other end. That means you'll be able to mirror or extend your laptop's display, and you don't need to install or set anything up to use it. Just plug it in and start watching. It supports video resolutions up to 4K and can even be plugged into USB-C smartphones so you can mirror content from your phone to your TV.

This adapter is constructed with a lightweight aluminum casing that allows for greater heat dissipation along with a reinforced braided-nylon cable for added durability. Anker even includes an 18-month warranty to back up this product even further.

It's worth mentioning that you'll need an HDMI cable handy in order to use this adapter, though Anker does have another option that could make things even easier. This USB-C to HDMI cable lets you plug your USB-C cable directly into your TV or external monitor without needing the adapter in the middle. Right now you can pick one up on sale for only $12.99 by using promo code ANKER876 during checkout.

