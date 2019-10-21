Adobe had first announced it would be bringing a desktop-class version of Photoshop CC to the iPad in October of last year at its yearly Adobe MAX conference. Many had hoped Adobe would be launching the app when Apple released iOS 13 to the public in September, but a release date for the software still eludes everyone. While this has caused some to worry and wonder about the future of iPad apps from Adobe, two new reports suggest that Adobe's future with the iPad is just beginning.

John Gruber from Daring Fireball published a post today detailing what he has learned from multiple sources about Photoshop's plans for the iPad: