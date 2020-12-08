Adobe has updated its popular Lightroom for iPad app to bring support for the latest cameras that are part of the Adobe Camera Raw 13.1 release. But the big new feature addition is iOS 14 Home screen widgets that include tutorials that teach users how to be better photographers and image editors.

The update which also includes the usual array of bug fixes and stability improvements brings the version number up to 6.1.0.

What's New iOS 14 Widget Support: Get inspired and grow your photography skills by access to new Discover edits and Learn tutorials through Widgets. Don't forget you can still access the Lightroom camera quickly and easily through Widgets as well.

[Premium] Support for the latest cameras and lenses found in the Adobe Camera Raw 13.1 release.

Bug fixes and stability improvements.

The update is available for download from the App Store right now. It's free, although you'll need a Creative Cloud subscription to get the most out of it.