Adobe said last year that it intended to bring Photoshop to iPad at some point in 2019. Further, it said that it would be "real" Photoshop, not a watered down version. As 2019 ticks along some wondered where the app had gotten to and now Bloomberg (via MacRumors) reports that it's still coming this year. But things might be missing.

Adobe has been testing Photoshop with a small group of people for some time and they continue to put the app through its paces. But the report says that some of those testers have expressed concerns that some features are missing or feature limitations at the moment. Filters and RAW editing are two examples, with layer styles also not quite where they should be.

To that end Adobe Creative Cloud chief product officer Scott Belsky has cofirmed that Photoshop for iPad will arrive sans some features at launch. But the good news is that those features are expected to be added in the future. Hopefully that future isn't too far away, though.

Adobe said previously that the new app shares the same code base as Photoshop for Mac, so the theory is that performance and capabilities will be similar