AirPods Max fall to lowest-ever price AGAIN in Prime Day discount

Apple's AirPods Max are the company's luxury over-ear headphones, delivering the most potent audio imaginable in a premium package. They've always had a price tag to match at $549, making them too expensive for most users. Now, however, you can pick up a pair in the Amazon Prime Day sale, with one of the best Prime Day AirPods deals we've ever seen.

That's because the AirPods Max have fallen to another new low price of just $394, a massive saving of more than $150.

For that price, you get the H1 chip for fast pairing and easy switching between all your Apple devices. Of course, there's Active Noise Cancellation and great audio quality too. At an all-new low price, what's not to love?

Hey Siri, play 'All Time Low'

AirPods Max | $549 $394 at Amazon The lowest price on the AirPods Max was $429, so now it's $394, the first time we've seen a sub-$400 price tag. That's a big saving on a big pair of headphones.

Apple's AirPods Max feature a transparency mode so you can toggle the noise cancellation, perfect for navigation traffic or a commute, before switching off to the world around you at just the right moment.

Battery life will deliver up to 20 hours of listening time or movie watching, more if you turn off noise cancellation or spatial audio. The AirPods Max are available in all five colors and of course, come with free delivery thanks to Amazon Prime.

If AirPods Max aren't your cup of tea (or don't fit your budget), you can also score yourself new low prices on Apple's AirPods Pro 2 ($169), AirPods 3 ($119), and AirPods 2 ($69). All of these are the best Prime Day AirPods deals we've ever seen.