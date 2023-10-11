Almost the whole Beats lineup just got reduced on Amazon — here are the ones this headphone reviewer would buy

As one of the many virtues of my job, I try a whole host of different headphones from the divine to the absurd. Beats is just one brand that graces my testing table from time to time, and I've since become uniquely positioned to be able to give buying advice on Apple's subsidiary audio name.

Creating stunning-looking headphones, the Beats line manages to bring some killer features to go with their stylish frames. Be that noise canceling, location features that make it easier to find them, or Apple chips at lower prices than the little white equivalent, there are loads of reasons why you might want to try Beats. While they're not the last word in sound, deep integration with Apple's ecosystem makes them worthwhile even if you'd rather an audiophile music experience. I would also, however, like to introduce some alternative options that you might want to look at instead, with different feature sets and sound profiles.

Today, pretty much all the Beats headphone models just got reduced in the Amazon Big Deal Days sale — and I'm here to tell you which headphones you should try.

Which Beats should you buy?

Beats Fit Pro | $199 $159 at Amazon The Beats Fit Pro are a divisive pair of earbuds. They are less comfortable than the likes of the AirPods Pro 2, the noise canceling isn't as good, and they're not cheap enough (usually) for those issues to be overlooked. At the moment, however, their $160 price makes them a much better buy, and one that you'll look on with greater friendliness. Price check: $159 at Best Buy | $159 at Target

Beats Solo3 | $199 $94 at Amazon The Beats Solo3 aren't the newest, nor the best in the lineup, but if you're looking for a pair on-ear cans then they are a very ok option — and one that you should definitely think hard about when they are half. Micro USB and no ANC will date them, but if you want the Beats logo for a low price then this is the way to go. Price check: $130 at Best Buy | $99 at Target

Ones you'll have to think really hard about

Beats Studio Pro | $349 $179 at Amazon When I reviewed the Beats Studio Pro, I said they "feel like the death rattle of a dying brand, one that won’t do anything all that new in the risk of overshadowing its perhaps more marketable cousins." While I stand by this about the Studio Pro at full price, things become a little more complicated at this reduced one. The lack of decent sound stings a little less, and the lackluster build is less of a problem — but you should still think twice about dropping the cash. Price check: $179 Best Buy | $179 at Target

The Beats... condundrum

Beats have long been a devisive brand, with some saying that they are muddy, bassy messes. That hasn't been true for some time, although I've still found their product lineup mixed at best. That's not to say, however, that there aren't those who love their Beats headphones, and wear them every day.

iMore contributor Tshaka Armstrong was a big fan of the Beats Studio Pro, and the brand as a whole — he loves the sound signature, the looks, and the way they feel. Headphones are an achingly personal thing, and sometimes, that means that people disagree about them.

In my eyes, all of the above headphones are much better options with these current lower prices — and it makes them much easier to recommend based on my experience, and how much I think they're worth. That doesn't mean, however, that I don't think there are better options out there, including some that are in the Amazon Big deal Days sale.

Like these.

I'd recommend these as well

I have tried Beats, but I have also tried much more. These are just some of the headphones that I would recommend instead of the beats line of headphones.

1More Sonoflow | $99 $99 at Amazon These are actually one of my favorite pairs of budget headphones. They have noise canceling on board, they sound good, and they are nice and understated as well. The price is also excellent, and this sale price makes them a better buy than both the over-head options above. The case is good too. Long live the 1More Sonoflow. Price check: Not available at Best Buy | Not available at Target

Sennheiser Momentum 4 | $399 $299 at Amazon Want some truly epic noise-canceling headphones? I loved my time with the Momentum 4, and found their noise canceling was better than loads of the competition in a big noise-canceling showdown. They sound good too, they're comfortable, and the case is second to none. You'll have to stretch the budget, but they are well worth it. Price check: $299 at Best Buy | $289 at Target

Status Between 3ANC | $249 $179 at Amazon The Between 3ANC are only a little more than the Beats Fit Pro, but they absolutely trounce them in sound quality. These use three little speakers inside (or drivers, if you want to be technical), and they sound really, really good. They're a little large and unwieldy, but they are excellent. Price check: Not available at Best Buy | Not available at Target

It's all down to you

Whichever you go for, ultimately, is going to be up to you. Do you want the fashion statements that perhaps don't perform as well as better priced competition, or do you want something that's not going to turn as many heads and sound better? Personally, I'd go for something that performs better — but I am a self-proclaimed audio weirdo.

There are loads of other headphone deals during the Big Deal Days sale, even as it comes to end — and if you're looking to join the ranks of audiophiledom, it might just be the perfect time to join in.