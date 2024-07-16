Apple AirPods 3 have just hit their lowest-ever price. Here's the one niche reason I choose them over the Pros

The AirPods Pro 2 are a great set of buds. With Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency mode, and even a new lowest price of $168.99, what’s not to love? In my case, just one thing, and it’s a reason big enough to justify picking the AirPods 3 instead now that they’ve hit their lowest-ever price of $119.99 on Amazon Prime Day. This is one of the best Prime Day AirPods deals right now and worth considering.

As someone who twitches and can get a bit uncomfortable with rubber buds in my ear, the AirPods 3, with their sleek design and lack of rubber tips, are perfect for me. Of course, part of the reason for these tips is so that the AirPods Pro 2 can deliver standout noise-canceling features but I don’t mind missing out for more comfort.

If you are anything like me, the AirPods 3 are the best budget choice for audio, and they’re even better now that their price has dropped.

Good sound and great comfort

Apple AirPods 3 | $169 $119.99 at Amazon With up to 30 hours of battery life, when including the charging case, good sound, and seamless Bluetooth pairing, the AirPods 3 are an excellent pair of buds that are perfect for any Apple user. They also happen to be available at a great price.

I’ve tested many pairs of earphones and headphones over the last few years, and the AirPods 3 have become my go-to pair for multiple reasons. They don’t offer as good a sound profile as some but it's neutral enough to be clear for both music and TV shows. The battery life is good and, as it charges wirelessly, I can pop it on my iPhone charger without needing a dedicated charger. Most importantly, it works seamlessly with other Apple products. If I want to listen to music on my iPhone, I can simply open the case and they connect. If I want to then watch movies on my MacBook Air, I can just click on the AirPods option in settings and it moves across.

They might not be the best-sounding earphones I’ve ever had but they are by far the most comfortable and easy to use.