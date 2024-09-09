Apple AirPods Max 2 are expected to launch at today's iPhone 16 event, says Gurman

We're expecting AirPods 4 to launch at today's Apple event, with some new features across the board. But that's not Apple's only headphone announcement for this event, says Mark Gurman.

In a last minute tweet, Gurman said that he expects Apple to reveal AirPods Max 2 at the iPhone 16 event. They'll launch with a few upgrades across the board, according to the Apple analyst. We should expect better noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and (finally) the switch to USB-C.

I expect Apple to launch new AirPods Max headphones tomorrow with better noise cancellation, adaptive audio & USB-C. They’ll launch with the low-end AirPods 4. This is line with my reporting for months but runs counter to lack of low inventory in stores. https://t.co/KIJQEwywcpSeptember 9, 2024

This would be the first time Apple upgraded its over-ear AirPods since launching them in 2020. Previous rumors have indicated that we'll see new color options, but it's unclear if that is still on the cards.

We're hopeful for the current $549 price to remain so it can be competitive against other headphones in the same price range. However, improved features and materials could see a small price increase.

What else to expect from AirPods at the iPhone 16 event

Prepare for AirPods 4 to be unveiled at Apple's "It's Glowtime" event. They'll sport a look inspired by the AirPods Pro and bring USB-C charging (about time, right?).

Expect to see some other features borrowed from the AirPods Pro 2, including a speaker on the case, Find My support, and noise cancellation. There’s also a growing focus on hearing health, with future updates turning AirPods into makeshift hearing aids, but those features are probably delayed.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 16 event announcements live as they happen. Don't miss all our iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iOS 18 and watchOS 11 coverage so far.

