Apple looks set to discontinue its wired earphones after today's iPhone 16 event

When we talk about Apple headphones, you probably assume we're talking about the best AirPods. But Apple still makes the wired earphones that used to come in your iPhone box. Known as EarPods, they arrived first with the iPhone 5, some 14 years ago now. But it looks like the time to say goodbye to Apple's earphones has come.

According to a MacRumors contributor, Apple might be about to discontinue its $19 wireless earphones. Aaron Perris spotted that Target has marked all the variants of Apple's EarPods (Lightning, 3.5mm, and USB-C) as "Non-Carry Forward." This usually means they won't be coming back in stock, which suggests Apple is about to discontinue the earphones.

I am hearing reports that today, Target has listed all 3 models of Apple EarPods (Lightning, 3.5mm, and USB-C) as "Non-Carry Forward" which means these products are soon to be discontinued. pic.twitter.com/IIKPwxqgxaSeptember 9, 2024

Apple stopped shipping EarPods in the box of international iPhones from iPhone 12 onwards. Apple isn't the only company that no longer offers earbuds in its boxes, of course. After initially mocking Apple for removing earbuds from its iPhone boxes Samsung later followed suit with its own devices, just as it did with the 3.5mm headphone jack previously. The same goes for a charger, for that matter, too.

