I use the AirPods Pro 2 every day and you should too with this lowest-ever price for Prime Day

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best in-ear buds Apple has to offer and you can get them during Prime Day 2024 for $168.99 — that's over $80 off and the lowest price we've ever seen.

I use my AirPods Pro 2 every single day and I love them for listening to music but also taking calls with my colleagues in Slack or Google Meet. I originally purchased the AirPods Pro 2 for $249 last year with Lightning, so to see the USB-C model for so much cheaper feels like a no-brainer for anyone looking for a pair of earbuds.

I love how good the Active Noise Cancellation on the Pro 2's are and they come in handy any time I'm trying to concentrate in my office or want to drown out the noise on an airplane. Even more so, I love Transparency mode as it allows me to listen to music without feeling completely disconnected from the world, something that no other earbud I've tested seems to be able to replicate quite as well.

The AirPods Pro 2 are worth a purchase for $249 let alone under $169, so if you ask me take the leap and pick up some of the best earbuds on the market this Prime Day.

AirPods Pro 2 for under $170

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $169 at Amazon The lowest ever price we've seen for AirPods Pro 2 and well worth your hard-earned cash. With amazing ANC and Transparency modes, these earbuds are some of the best money can buy.

The AirPods Pro 2 have amazing sound quality and work brilliantly with the best iPhones and other Apple products. The seamless connection with the Apple ecosystem make these earbuds a no-brainer for anyone engulfed in the world of Apple.