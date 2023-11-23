Save 40% on these Beats Studio Buds and ditch your boring AirPods
Add some color to your music.
Following our mega deal on the Beats Studio Pro headphones earlier today, we've found a great choice for in-ear buds, too, with the Beats Studio Buds.
Available in a wide array of colors, you can get these excellent AirPods alternatives for just $89.99 - a discount of 40% - when you buy at Amazon.
With AirPods-like features thanks to the Apple H1 chip, they're certainly worth a look if your plain white AirPods are starting to look a little bland.
That means instant-pairing with your Apple devices, and automatic switching between your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and even your Apple Watch.
They even offer noise canceling, which while not quite as good as the AirPods Pro, is impressive on buds that cost half the price.
Save big on Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds |
$149.95 $89.99 at Amazon
These adorable earbuds pack a punch and come in an array of color options, too.
Price check: $89.99 at Best Buy | $89.99 at Target
I'm impressed by the low price on offer here, but I'm more impressed by how quickly the Sunset Pink colorway appears to be flying off of the virtual shelves - if you're looking to pick that one up, you'll want to move quickly.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
