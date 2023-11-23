Save 40% on these Beats Studio Buds and ditch your boring AirPods

Following our mega deal on the Beats Studio Pro headphones earlier today, we've found a great choice for in-ear buds, too, with the Beats Studio Buds.

Available in a wide array of colors, you can get these excellent AirPods alternatives for just $89.99 - a discount of 40% - when you buy at Amazon.

With AirPods-like features thanks to the Apple H1 chip, they're certainly worth a look if your plain white AirPods are starting to look a little bland.

Where to find the best AirPods Black Friday deals

That means instant-pairing with your Apple devices, and automatic switching between your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and even your Apple Watch.

They even offer noise canceling, which while not quite as good as the AirPods Pro, is impressive on buds that cost half the price.

Save big on Beats Studio Buds

I'm impressed by the low price on offer here, but I'm more impressed by how quickly the Sunset Pink colorway appears to be flying off of the virtual shelves - if you're looking to pick that one up, you'll want to move quickly.