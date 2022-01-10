Deals on Apple's AirTag trackers have been pretty hard to come by since their release. Even through Black Friday and the holidays there were relatively few discounts and those that did pop up disappeared just as quickly.

Fear not, though, as Woot has kicked off a one-day sale on a 4-pack of AirTag trackers today. Down to $94, you're saving about 5% with this deal which drops the cost of each tracker to just over $23. Considering they are normally $29 individually, that's a good saving.

Just $23 per AirTag thanks to Woot

Apple AirTag (4-pack) Get four AirTags for just $94, dropping the price of each to just over $23. Whether you want to buy some trackers for your own gear or to give as a gift, this is the best deal to grab right now. $93.99 at Woot

Apple's AirTag works with Apple's Find My network to help you keep track of your valuables and other belongings. Should an item go missing, you'll be able to see its precise location, be it across the country or just between the sofa cushions, which should help you get it back.

AirTag trackers have a roughly 3cm diameter and there are a bunch of AirTag accessories that enable you to attach the trackers to valuables like luggage, keys, wallets, and more without getting in your way. Each AirTag connects to your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple devices in a similar wireless fashion to AirPods and feature an ultra-wideband chip to make them easy to find with a new feature called Precision Finding.

Once set up and attached to a particular item, you can begin tracking it within Apple's Find My app like you can with your Apple devices and Find My-compatible products from third-parties like VanMoof bikes and Belkin earbuds.

Each AirTag is powered by a user-replaceable CR2032 battery and lasts for roughly a year before it needs to be swapped out. You don't need to worry about water either as each AirTag is IP67-rated for water resistance.