By now, a lot, if not all of us have the entire Harry Potter collection somewhere in our lives. But do you have all eight movies on Blu-Ray? I don't. When these movies first started coming out for home watching, there was no such thing as a Blu-Ray player. So half of my Harry Potter collection is in DVD form. I've been waiting for a justification to repurchase something I already own and this Harry Potter Prime Day deal is it.

The Harry Potter movies first launched in the U.S. in 2001 and spanned across 10 years, ending in 2011. The Blu-Ray player didn't exist in the public market until 2006. If you bought each one of these films as soon as they were available for home use, the first four films are DVDs. If you didn't actually get a Blu-Ray player until a few years later, your collection may be even more mixed up. Are your discs taking up a whole section of your shelf? Maybe it's time to switch to more compact packaging.

I'm the sort of person that can't justify buying another version of the same media I already own (unless it's Star Wars related). So I've had a shelf full of half DVD, half Blu-Ray discs for more than a decade. For less than $30 for all eight films (this is normally priced at $55), though, I could easily justify replacing my old copies with something newer, better quality, and more space-saving.