Apple made some big announcements today at its special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Here are the major highlights. watchOS 6

watchOS 6 features a ton of new faces for your Apple Watch, as well as several new apps. These include Books for listening to audiobooks, Voice Memos, and Calculator. Developers will also be able to release independent watch apps that don't require standalone iPhone apps. To that end, the App Store will also be on Apple Watch. There are also a number of updates to health and fitness tracking. watchOS 6: Everything you need to know!

tvOS 13