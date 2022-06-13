Apple TV+ hit show For All Mankind found itself in the top ten most popular streaming shows for last week despite its big third season only having been available for three days.

Apple TV+ made the first episode of season three available for streaming on Friday, June 10. But that was early enough for the space and alternate timeline show to find its way onto JustWatch's list of the top ten most popular shows for the week running June 6 through June 12.

Other shows in the chart include Netflix smash-hit Better Call Saul, new Disney+ show Ms. Marvel, and the ever-popular Stranger Things.

The third season of the hugely popular Apple TV+ show focuses on Mars after the first two were all about the Moon. The first episode is available to stream now, with a new one arriving each Friday until the season concludes. If you haven't yet watched the show Apple TV+ has made the first season free to watch for all, no Apple TV+ subscription is required.