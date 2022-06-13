What you need to know
- Apple TV+ hit For All Mankind was the tenth most popular show in streaming last week.
- The third season of For All Mankind premiered on June 10.
- The entire first season is now available to stream for free by way of promotion.
Apple TV+ hit show For All Mankind found itself in the top ten most popular streaming shows for last week despite its big third season only having been available for three days.
Apple TV+ made the first episode of season three available for streaming on Friday, June 10. But that was early enough for the space and alternate timeline show to find its way onto JustWatch's list of the top ten most popular shows for the week running June 6 through June 12.
Other shows in the chart include Netflix smash-hit Better Call Saul, new Disney+ show Ms. Marvel, and the ever-popular Stranger Things.
The third season of the hugely popular Apple TV+ show focuses on Mars after the first two were all about the Moon. The first episode is available to stream now, with a new one arriving each Friday until the season concludes. If you haven't yet watched the show Apple TV+ has made the first season free to watch for all, no Apple TV+ subscription is required.
In season three, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the US and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.
Beyond that first season, you'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to watch, but that's a given. Apple TV+ must be hoping people get hooked on the show and start a free trial before handing over their cash — and I know I couldn't stop watching after the first season, free or otherwise!
If you want to enjoy For All Mankind in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You can also watch on iPhone, iPad, and Mac as well as almost anything with a screen and internet connection.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Telegram CEO accuses Apple of crippling the web to skim 30% off app sales
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov says that he hopes "that regulatory action will follow" a UK government decision to look into the impact of Apple's refusal to allow web browsers to use anything other than WebKit on iPhone and iPad.
Apple Pay Later will max out at $1,000 — no buying a MacBook Pro for you!
Apple's upcoming buy now, pay later service will only allow people to borrow a maximum of $1,000 based on their credit rating and other factors, including their Apple ID.
Editor's Desk: the mostly positive WWDC week ends
It's been a mostly great week in the world of Apple! Here's a look back at WWDC and what it means for the rest of 2022.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.