Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, the holiday shopping season is still very much in full swing. Amazon has kicked off its '12 Days of Deals' promotion, which will bring along with it a variety of discounts each day in a particular product category. Today's offering has all sorts of products to help you spruce up your outdoor life. From knives to table tennis sets, grills, shoes, water bottles, and more, there are tons of discounts to look into today.

Here's our favorite deals from today:

Survival Gear

Gerber Knives

This collection has a few popular options, from multitools to single blade serrated knives and even survival hatchets. You may not use these all the time, but when you do need one you'll be happy to have a reliable Gerber model around.

Up to 33% off at Amazon

Tons of styles

Burton & Anon outdoor apparel

From beanies to keep your head warm to bags to keep your snowboard safe, there's something here for just about everyone. Many of the items come in a variety of colors and prints, and with prices starting at just $6 it's hard to pass these deals up.

Save 30% or more at Amazon

Paddle master

Table Tennis Tables & Accessories

Looking to add a tablet tennis table to your garage or just need some new paddles for the one you already have? There's popular brands like STIGA, JOOLA, and more on sale today, so be sure to check out all the cool accessories you didn't even know you needed.

Up to 35% off at Amazon

For your beverages

Simple Modern Collegiate Tumblers

What better way is there to support your favorite college team than to drink from a tumbler in its colors every day? These can keep your hot drinks hot, and the cold ones cold for even longer. With prices starting at just $10, you won't want to miss out.

30% off at Amazon

Grill it up

KamadoJoe Classic II Charcoal Grill

This highly-rated charcoal grill has a rather unique shape, but once you use it you won't care what it looks like. The thick-walled ceramic shell helps lock in the heat for proper cooking of your foods, and the Air Lift Hinge makes it so easy to open and close the lid. This regularly sells for about $300 more.

$894.74 at Amazon

Comfort for your feet

Adidas, Nike, Reebok, & More

Whether you're looking for a comfy new pair of shoes, or some athletic clothes for your workouts, this sale has you covered. There are lots of styles and color options to choose from, and prices start at right around $10.

Up to 30% off at Amazon

Lake life

Boating and Fishing Essentials

From fishing poles to paddle boards, this one-day sale has just about everything you'll ever need to have a fun weekend away on the lake. Beyond the basics, there are smart fishing accessories, knives, and more. Prices start at just over $3 for many items.

Up to 40% off at Amazon

Nothing but net

Basketball Equipment & Apparel

From the goals you need to shoot on, to the balls you need to dribble, this one-day sale has everything a basketball fan could need. Beyond equipment, there's also a bunch of apparel on sale, like socks, shirts, sackpacks, and more.

Up to 30% off at Amazon

Each morning, Amazon will roll out a new set of discounts based on different product categories. The schedule for each day's deals includes:

  • 12/2: Home Improvement & Tools
  • 12/3: Gaming
  • 12/4: Toys
  • 12/5: PC
  • 12/6: Home
  • 12/7: Fashion
  • 12/8: Baby, Pets, & Camera
  • 12/9: Beauty and Personal Care
  • 12/10: Electronics
  • 12/11: Kitchen
  • 12/12: Furniture, Lawn, and Garden
  • 12/13: Sports and Outdoor

Whether you have someone on your list who is looking to do some home repairs, step up their cooking game, get better at photography, or need something for your pet, Amazon has you covered every step of the way. Be sure to tune back in each day to see what items are on sale. Some of these may only be available for a few hours each day as Lightning Deals, and others may sell out early in the day, so you'll want to make sure you look early so you don't miss out.

