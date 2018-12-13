Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, the holiday shopping season is still very much in full swing. Amazon has kicked off its '12 Days of Deals' promotion, which will bring along with it a variety of discounts each day in a particular product category. Today's offering has all sorts of products to help you spruce up your outdoor life. From knives to table tennis sets, grills, shoes, water bottles, and more, there are tons of discounts to look into today.
Here's our favorite deals from today:
Survival Gear
Gerber Knives
This collection has a few popular options, from multitools to single blade serrated knives and even survival hatchets. You may not use these all the time, but when you do need one you'll be happy to have a reliable Gerber model around.
Tons of styles
Burton & Anon outdoor apparel
From beanies to keep your head warm to bags to keep your snowboard safe, there's something here for just about everyone. Many of the items come in a variety of colors and prints, and with prices starting at just $6 it's hard to pass these deals up.
Paddle master
Table Tennis Tables & Accessories
Looking to add a tablet tennis table to your garage or just need some new paddles for the one you already have? There's popular brands like STIGA, JOOLA, and more on sale today, so be sure to check out all the cool accessories you didn't even know you needed.
For your beverages
Simple Modern Collegiate Tumblers
What better way is there to support your favorite college team than to drink from a tumbler in its colors every day? These can keep your hot drinks hot, and the cold ones cold for even longer. With prices starting at just $10, you won't want to miss out.
Grill it up
KamadoJoe Classic II Charcoal Grill
This highly-rated charcoal grill has a rather unique shape, but once you use it you won't care what it looks like. The thick-walled ceramic shell helps lock in the heat for proper cooking of your foods, and the Air Lift Hinge makes it so easy to open and close the lid. This regularly sells for about $300 more.
Comfort for your feet
Adidas, Nike, Reebok, & More
Whether you're looking for a comfy new pair of shoes, or some athletic clothes for your workouts, this sale has you covered. There are lots of styles and color options to choose from, and prices start at right around $10.
Lake life
Boating and Fishing Essentials
From fishing poles to paddle boards, this one-day sale has just about everything you'll ever need to have a fun weekend away on the lake. Beyond the basics, there are smart fishing accessories, knives, and more. Prices start at just over $3 for many items.
Nothing but net
Basketball Equipment & Apparel
From the goals you need to shoot on, to the balls you need to dribble, this one-day sale has everything a basketball fan could need. Beyond equipment, there's also a bunch of apparel on sale, like socks, shirts, sackpacks, and more.
Each morning, Amazon will roll out a new set of discounts based on different product categories. The schedule for each day's deals includes:
12/2: Home Improvement & Tools 12/3: Gaming 12/4: Toys 12/5: PC 12/6: Home 12/7: Fashion 12/8: Baby, Pets, & Camera 12/9: Beauty and Personal Care 12/10: Electronics 12/11: Kitchen 12/12: Furniture, Lawn, and Garden
- 12/13: Sports and Outdoor
Whether you have someone on your list who is looking to do some home repairs, step up their cooking game, get better at photography, or need something for your pet, Amazon has you covered every step of the way. Be sure to tune back in each day to see what items are on sale. Some of these may only be available for a few hours each day as Lightning Deals, and others may sell out early in the day, so you'll want to make sure you look early so you don't miss out.
