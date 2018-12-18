Friday December 28 will be the date which Amazon's third annual Digital Day will take place, offering up thousands of deals on digital content from in-game purchases to digital magazines, novels, and so much more. Some of the deals will go live as early as December 26, though the biggest discounts are going to be available starting at 12:00 am PST on December 28, so you may want to set an alarm.

Unlike many of the sales leading up to the holidays, the digital day sale focuses on filling up your new hardware with great content. It's the perfect time to save on new games, books, movies, apps, eBooks, and so much more. Some of the deals Amazon says we can expect to see include:

Save up to 75% off Kindle best-selling books, including titles such as Manhattan Beach, In the Midst of Winter, My Squirrel Days, Summer I Turned Pretty, Indianapolis, and Great At Work

Save up to 80% off best-selling Marvel graphic novels like Jessica Jones: Blind Spot, Runaways Vol. 1: Pride and Joy, You Are Deadpool, and X-Men: Days of Future Past

Save up to 60% off digital magazines such as Vanity Fair, People, Entertainment Weekly, Martha Stewart Living,Better Homes and Gardens, Bon Appétit, Wired, Shape, and Men's Journal

Prime members save up to 65% off movies like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Red Sparrow, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Tomb Raider, and Book Club on Prime Video

Save 20% on TurboTax 2018 and get a free $10 Amazon Gift Card

Save $50 on Fire HD 10 tablet and receive 3 months free trial to Audible

Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99. Enjoy unlimited access to over 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new subscribers only

Get 3 months free of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited for $2.99. Offer valid for new subscribers only

Start a new paid subscription to AMC Premiere, CBS All Access, ESPN+, or Showtime and get $10 Amazon credit

Start a new paid subscription to ABCmouse and get $10 Amazon credit

You can head over to Amazon's Digital Day landing page now to sign up to receive notifications when it starts, and we'd recommend you follow Thrifter on Twitter to be kept up-to-date on all the latest deals.

