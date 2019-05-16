Amazon today announced an updated Fire 7 tablet. The new entry-level Fire device gains a faster processor, has twice the storage of its predecessor — up to 16GB from 8GB — and comes in all-new color options. The 2019 tablet can also support microSD cards up to 512GB in size, up from the 256GB limit of the prior version, and has the hands-free Alexa capabilities of its larger siblings.

Outside of the bumped specs and new colors, the device remains mostly unchanged. It still has 1GB of RAM, the same 7-inch IPS display, and 2MP rear camera, though the front-facing camera is now 2MP, too. Importantly, the 2019 Fire 7 tablet retains its $50 starting price. You can pre-order it in black, sage, plum, or twilight blue and it will begin shipping on June 6. If you pre-order it before this date, you'll also get $10 Amazon Appstore credit to spend on apps, games and in-app purchases.