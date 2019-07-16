Amazon Prime Day is underway, and the savings are flowing in all directions. There's so many products on sale during this 48-hour event that it's a bit hard to keep up on. We are hoping to help you out during Amazon's longest event to date by keeping all the best deals right here!
- Amazon Devices
- Best Sellers
- Newest Deals
- TVs
- PCs, Laptops & Office electronics
- Audio & Headphones
- Cameras, Wearables & Accessories
- Gaming
- Smart Home
- Movies & Books
- Toys
- Lifestyle
- Home Improvement and DIY
- Kitchen
- Fashion
- Personal Care
- Kids
- Pets
This year's top picks
Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to $29.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit with the Fire TV Stick, the new Amazon Show 5, the Echo Spot and significant discounts to Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.
Amazon devices:
- Amazon Echo CDN$69.99 (was CDN$129.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Sengled 4 pack CDN$209.98 (was CDN$344.49)
- Amazon Show 5 CDN$64.99 (was CDN$99.99)
- Echo Dot 3rd gen CDN$29.99 (was CDN$69.99)
- Echo Spot CDN$109.99 (was CDN$169.99)
- Echo Spot with Philips Hue 4 Pack starter kit CDN$284.00 (was CDN$419.98)
- Fire 7 Tablet CDN$49.99 (was CDN$69.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet CDN$69.99 (was CDN$99.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote CDN$27.99 (was CDN$49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote CDN$44.99 (was CDN$69.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) CDN$119.98 (was CDN$139.98)
- Kindle Paperwhite CDN$104.99 (was CDN$139.99)
- Save up to 30% on AmazonBasics
There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.
Best Sellers
- Razer Phone 2 Gaming Smartphone CDN$459.99 (was CDN$1,099.99)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones CDN$169.00 (was CDN$249.00)
- 23andMe DNA Test Kit CDN$129.00 (was CDN$249.00)
- Instant Pot Ultra, 6Qt 10-in-1 CDN$89.99 (was CDN$144.99)
- Save up to 30% on Philips Hue
- Save up to 30% on Tile Trackers
- Save up to 50% off SD Cards and other memory products
- Save up to 40% on PC Gaming Accessories
Newest Deals
- FPV RC Quadcopter Drone CDN$103.99 (was CDN$229.99)
- Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer CDN$179.99 (was CDN$383.55)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Headphones CDN$134.95 (was CDN$295.00)
- Canon EOS Rebel T100 DSLR Camera with lenses CDN$385.00 (was CDN$599.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Light CDN$29.99 (was CDN$59.00)
- PlayStation®VR Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR Bundle CDN$379.99 (was CDN$449.96)
- Sennheiser M2 Free Special Edition Headphones CDN$119.95 (was CDN$279.95)
- McCormick Gourmet Spice Rack, 24 Count CDN$59.00 (was CDN$132.90)
- DeLonghi Espresso and Cappuccino Machine CDN$649.00 (was CDN$999.99)
- Purple® - Queen Mattress CDN$979.00 (was CDN$1,259.99)
- Purple® - King Mattress CDN$1,259.00 (was CDN$1,799.99)
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect CDN$149.99 (was CDN$315.21)
- PS4 Pro + Spiderman + Horizon Zero Dawn CDN$399.99 (was CDN$569.99)
- Jabra Elite Active 65T + Charging Case CDN$174.99 (was CDN$249.99)
- ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset CDN$229.99 (was CDN$399.96)
- Save up to 33% on Samsung S9/S9+ Phones
TVs:
- Sony 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD CDN$598.00 (was CDN$898.00)
- Fire TV Edition Smart TV's starting at CDN$149.99
- TCL Smart TV 32" CDN$149.99 (was CDN$199.99)
- Samsung 55" RU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV CDN$948.00 (was CDN$1198.92)
- Save on Home Theater Projectors and Sound Bars
- Save 20% on Samsung 4K UHD TVs
- Save up to 27% on Sony LED TVs
- Save up to 29% on TCL TVs
- Save up to 35% on LG 4K UHD TVs
- Save up to 47% on LG Soundbars
PCs, Laptops & Office electronics:
- Acer Aspire 5 Notebook, 15.6" CDN$549.99 (was CDN$799.99)
- Asus Gaming Laptop CDN$1,399.99 (was CDN$1,699.99)
- eero Home WiFi system CDN$274.99 (was CDN$ 549.00)
- HP Sprocket Plus Photo Printer CDN$99.99 (was CDN$199.99)
- Brother All-in-One Laser Printer CDN$199.99 (was CDN$419.99)
- Save up to 50% on Computer Drives
- Save on Huion Graphics Tablets
- Save up to 60% on Chromebooks & Tablets
- Save up to 41% on Laptops and Monitors
- Save up to 27% on Desktops PCs
- Save up to 25% on Amazon's Choice Laptops
- Save up to 55% on Networking Products
- Save up to 40% on CyberPower UPS Systems
- Save up to 34% on Thermal Laminators
- Save 30% on select Office Electronics
Audio & Headphones:
- Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True-Wireless Earphones CDN$69.99 (was CDN$109.99)
- Sennheiser M2 Free Special Edition Headphones CDN$119.95 (was CDN$279.95)
- Jabra Elite Active 65T + Charging Case CDN$174.99 (was CDN$249.99)
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Special Edition CDN$129.95 (was CDN$329.95)
- Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition CDN$129.95 (was CDN$249.95)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones CDN$169.00 (was CDN$249.00)
- Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphone CDN$114.00 (was CDN$228.00)
- Save up to 50% on Jabra Headsets and Headphones
- Up to 50% off Mics and Premium Headphones
- Up to 50% off Home Audio Products
- Save up to 30% on best selling Vinyl titles
- Save up to 60% on Sennheiser Headphones
- Save up to 56% on Sony Headphones and Speakers
- Save Big on Bluetooth Headphones
- Save up to 32% on Bose Headphones and Speakers
Cameras, wearables & accessories:
- Save 30% on Instax SQ6 CDN$112.00 (was CDN$161.39)
- Canon EOS Rebel T100 DSLR Camera with lenses CDN$385.00 (was CDN$599.99)
- Mobvoi TicWatch C2 CDN$208.59 (was CDN$297.99)
- AUKEY 1080p Dash Cam CDN$76.99 (was CDN$109.99)
- Vantrue N1 Pro Mini 1080P Dash Cam CDN$69.99 (was CDN$104.99)
- Refurbished GoPro HERO6 CDN$289.00 (was CDN$399.99)
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 Battery Pack CDN$104.99 (was CDN$149.99)
- Anker's Nebula Capsule Mini Projector CDN$349.99 (was CDN$499.99)
- Save up to 27% on Sony Cameras and Camcorders
- Save 30% on Protective Cases for Phones, Tablets, and SmartWatches
- Save Up to 25% off Fitbit Smartwatches
- Save up to 30% on Tile Trackers
- Save up to 50% off SD Cards and other memory products
- Save Big on Powerbanks
- Save up to 52% on Garmin Watches
- Save 33% on Rocketbook Everlast Notebooks
Gaming:
- Xbox One X 1TB Console-Metro Saga Bundle CDN$599.99 (was CDN$866.33)
- Razer Phone 2 Gaming Smartphone CDN$459.99 (was CDN$1,099.99)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Gold Steelbook Edition - PS4 CDN$39.99 (was CDN$129.99)
- ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Headset CDN$229.99 (was CDN$399.96)
- AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Processor CDN$269.99 (was CDN$409.99)
- PS4 Slim + Spiderman + Horizon Zero Dawn CDN$299.99 (was CDN$438.94)
- PS4 Pro + Spiderman + Horizon Zero Dawn CDN$399.99 (was CDN$569.99)
- Nintendo Switch Neon + JoyCon bundle CDN$429.99 (was CDN$479.99)
- Asus Gaming Laptop CDN$1,399.99 (was CDN$1,699.99)
- Save up to 40% on PC Gaming Accessories
- Save on AmazonBasics Gaming Chairs
- Save up to 33% on PS4 Controllers
- Save CDN$15 on Xbox One Controllers
- Save up to 41% on Turtle Beach headsets
- Save up to 55% on PS4 Games
- Save up to 20% on HTC Vive
- Save with these PC Gaming Deals
Smart Home:
- Philips Hue White and Color Light CDN$29.99 (was CDN$59.00)
- Echo Spot with Philips Hue 4 Pack starter kit CDN$284.00 (was CDN$419.98)
- Save 30% on Sengled bulbs CDN$100.80 (was CDN$144.01)
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Sengled 4 pack CDN$209.98 (was CDN$344.49)
- August Smart Lock Pro + Connect CDN$149.99 (was CDN$315.21)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 CDN$179.00 (was CDN$249.00)
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 robotic vacuum cleaner CDN$239.99 (was CDN$389.99)
- eufyCam E Security 2 Camera System CDN$359.99 (was CDN$599.99)
- iRobot Roomba 671 CDN$299.99 (was CDN$479.99)
- Save up to 30% on Philips Hue
- Save Big on Security Cameras
Movies & Books:
- Save up to 50% on Movies and TV Collections
- Save up to 50% on Harry Potter Collections
- Save on the best Movies and Shows
- Save up to 50% on 4K Movies and TV
- Save on Kids Movies
- Save up to 80% off best sellers on Kindle
- Save up to 60% on cookbooks
- Up to 40% off Comics & Graphic Novels for all Ages
- Save up to 35% off Books
Toys:
- National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler Kit CDN$69.98 (was CDN$99.99)
- Save 15% or more on select toys like LOL Dolls
- Save up to 44% on Adult Card Games
- Save Big on Spikeball & Other Games
- Save up to 40% on Hasbro toys and games
- Save 30% on Mattel toys
- Save up to 30% on STEM toys
- Save 15% on Crayola products
Lifestyle:
- Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill CDN$496.76 (was CDN$617.23)
- NordicTrack C 990 Treadmill CDN$849.00 (was CDN$1495.67)
- 23andMe DNA Test Kit CDN$129.00 (was CDN$249.00)
- AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity CDN$69.00 (was CDN$129.00)
- Save Big on Snorkel Masks & Swim Goggles
Save 30% off RENPHO Health Fit Products
- Save up to 30% on Sports products & supplements
- Save 70% on select Samsonite luggage sets
Home Improvement and DIY:
- Purple® - Queen Mattress CDN$979.00 (was CDN$1,259.99)
- Purple® - King Mattress CDN$979.00 (was CDN$1,799.99)
- AeroGarden Harvest Elite CDN$119.95 (was CDN$229.95)
- VIVOSUN Horticulture Hydroponic Grow Tent CDN$83.99 (was CDN$199.99)
- Save Big on Robotic & Cordless Vacuums
- Save up to 44% on Tools from CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, and BLACK+DECKER
- Save up to 39% on Bissell vacuums and deep cleaners
- Save up to 38% on Bosch Power Tools
- Up to 40% Off Greenworks Pressure Washer and Lawnmower
- Save 30% on Automotive Jump Starters
- Save Big on Motion Sensors and Light Timers
- Save up to 30% on Zinus, Linenspa mattresses and beds
- Save up to 35% on Shark vacuum cleaners
- Save Up to 30% on LED Desk & Table Lamps
- 30% off Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer
- Save up to 30% on air conditioners and air purifiers
- Save on Furniture, Rugs, and Decor
- Save 30% on Household Cleaners
Kitchen:
- Instant Pot Ultra, 6Qt 10-in-1 CDN$89.99 (was CDN$144.99)
- Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer CDN$179.99 (was CDN$383.55)
- McCormick Gourmet Spice Rack, 24 Count CDN$59.00 (was CDN$132.90)
- Keurig All-Time Favorite Coffees Variety Box CDN$10.99 (was CDN$19.99)
- Danby Designer Mini Fridge CDN$139.99 (was CDN$179.97)
- Vitamix Aer Disc Container, 48 oz CDN$129.95 (was CDN$187.66)
- Philips Airfryer with Recipe Book CDN$74.99 (was CDN$109.99)
- NutriBullet PRO 900 Series CDN$74.99 (was CDN$109.99)
- Coleman Roadtrip Portable Propane Grill CDN$203.00 (was CDN$290.00)
- Ninja Smart Screen Blender DUO
- Traeger TFB38TOD Renegade Pro Wood Pellet Grill
- Up to 40% off Superfoods, Proteins Supplements & Nutritional Products
- Save on select Delonghi and Braun appliances
- Save on KitchenAid Stand Mixers
- Up to CDN$100 off Instant Pot different models
- Save on Breville appliances
- Save on BLACK + DECKER and other Kitchen brands
- Save on Cuisinart small appliances
- Over half off the KitchenAid Professional
- 20% off the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Fashion:
- Up to 50% off fashion from Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, and more
- Save up to 50% on Top Selling Watch Brands
- Save 30% on Apparel from Wantdo
- Save 30% on Suunto watches
- Save up to 40% on Ray-Ban Sunglasses
- Up to 30% off men's and women's contemporary shoes and apparel
- Save up to 50 % on Yellow Shoes
- Save up to 30% on David Archy Apparel
- Save up to 50% on select Skechers footwear
- Save up to 50% on Adidas footwear and apparel
- Save up to 40% on select New Balance footwear
- Save up to 30% on select Calvin Klein products
- Up to 50% off on Amazon Jewelry
Personal Care:
- Save 30% on L'Oreal products when you spend CDN$25
- Braun 3020 Shaver CDN$46.99 (was CDN$64.99)
- iRestore Laser Hair Growth System CDN$525.00 (was CDN$850.00)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips CDN$49.99 (was CDN$99.99)
- Save up to 40% on Luxury Beauty favourites
- Save up to 40% on shavers & trimmers
- Up to 30% off on Philips Shaver 9000 and Trimmers
- Up to 35% off on Philips Sonicare Series
- Save up to 40% on Oral B brushes
- Save up to 40% on Waterpik water flossers
Kids:
- Save up to 30% on Eco friendly premium diapers
- Save 30% on Playtex Baby Products
- Save up to 30% on select baby swings, bouncers, and playards
- Save 10% on Summer Infant Products
- Up to 50% off Kids and Baby Apparel from Simple Joys
- Save Big on Car Seats, Strollers, and More
- Save Big on Select Baby Monitors
Pets
- Furbo Dog Camera CDN$199.00 (was CDN$299.00)
- Save up to 40% on Greenies pet treats
- Save up to 30% on Hill's Science Diet pet food and treats
Remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not already a member, there's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of your 30-day free trial.
It's impossible to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of offers and promotions during Prime Day, but the teams at Thrifter Canada will be doing their best to curate the deals and surface the ones worthy of your time.
