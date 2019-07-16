Amazon Prime Day is underway, and the savings are flowing in all directions. There's so many products on sale during this 48-hour event that it's a bit hard to keep up on. We are hoping to help you out during Amazon's longest event to date by keeping all the best deals right here!

There's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.

This year's top picks

Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to $29.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit with the Fire TV Stick, the new Amazon Show 5, the Echo Spot and significant discounts to Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.

Amazon devices:

There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.

Best Sellers

Newest Deals

TVs:

PCs, Laptops & Office electronics:

Audio & Headphones:

Cameras, wearables & accessories:

Gaming:

Smart Home:

Movies & Books:

Toys:

Lifestyle:

Home Improvement and DIY:

Kitchen:

Fashion:

Personal Care:

Kids:

Pets

Remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not already a member, there's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of your 30-day free trial.

It's impossible to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of offers and promotions during Prime Day, but the teams at Thrifter Canada will be doing their best to curate the deals and surface the ones worthy of your time. Keep it locked on Thrifter Canada, follow them on Twitter and sign up to their Canadian newsletter to get the best deals delivered directly into your inbox.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

More Prime Day Deals