We're in the final stretch of Prime Day. Amazon's two-day sale did not disappoint this year, offering deals on everything from Amazon devices to laptops, smart TVs, home & kitchen essentials, toys, and more. Luckily, if you haven't had a chance to shop the sale, there is still some time left on many of Amazon's best Prime deals.
While there are deals that are no longer available, like yesterday's offer on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, a majority of Amazon's device deals are available through midnight PST. That means now's the time to make any last minute Prime Day purchases you might have had in mind. With so many Prime Day deals to choose from, we figured we'd make things easier for you and gathered all the best last minute Prime deals for the list below.
Of course, as is the case with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag any of these discounts before the sale ends. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Amazon orders and more.
Check it out
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Try out Amazon Prime for free and gain access to all of Prime Day's deals in the process! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.
Free 30-day trial
Fire tablets
- Fire 7 Tablet - $39.99 (was $49.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet - $54.99 (was $89.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet - $79.99 (was $149.99)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Amazon Kids+ - $59.99 (was $99.99)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet with Amazon Kids+ - $79.99 (was $139.99)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet with Amazon Kids+ - $129.99 (was $199.99)
Kindle eReaders
- Kindle - $59.99 (was $89.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite - $79.99 (was $129.99)
- Kindle Oasis - $179.99 (was $249.99)
- Kindle (Certified Refurbished) - $49.99 (was $79.99)
- Kindle Kids Edition - $74.99 (was $109.99)
- Kindle Kids Edition with Essentials bundle - $92.97 (was $127.97)
Eero
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router - $69 (was $99)
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack) - $118 (was $169)
- Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack) - $174 (was $249)
Home & Kitchen
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum - $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Shark IQ Robot XL RV1001AE Robotic Vacuum - $334.99 (was $599.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer - $119.99 (was $179.95)
- Kitchen favorites from Gotham Steel, Contigo, more - Up to 40% off
- Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender - $349.99 (was $499.95)
- Nixplay Digital Photo Frames - from $114.99
- Memory foam mattresses and toppers - Up to 30% off
Echo devices
- Echo Flex mini smart speaker - $9.99 (was $24.99)
- Echo Dot with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited - $18.99 (was $39.99)
- Echo Auto with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited - $19.99 (was $49.99)
- Echo Show 5 - $44.99 (was $89.99)
- Echo Show 8 - $64.99 (was $129.99)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow and Kids+ - $69.99 (was $89.98)
- Echo Buds wireless earbuds - $79.99 (was $129.99)
- Echo Show (2nd Generation) - $149.99 (was $229.99)
- Echo Studio with two Philips Hue bulbs - $149.99 (was $225.94)
- Echo Show 5 with 3 months of Kids+ - $45.98 (was $90.98)
- Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera - $49.99 (was $124.98)
Fire TV devices
- Fire TV Cube - $79.99 (was $119.99)
- Fire TV Blaster - $24.99 (was $34.99)
- Fire TV Recast 500GB DVR - $129.99 (was $229.99)
- Fire TV Recast 1TB DVR - $179.99 (was $279.99
- TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar - Fire TV Edition - $119.99 (was $199.99)
Laptops, phones, and more
- Acer and Lenovo laptops, monitors, more - Up to 30% off
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G - $749.99 (was $999.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G - $1,199.99 (was $1,449.99)
- Google Pixelbook Go - $1,199 (was $1,399)
- Garmin smartwatches and GPS units - Up to 48% off
- Data storage products from WD, SanDisk - Up to 35% off
- DJI Mavic Mini Drone Combo - $399 (was $499)
- Android phones from Motorola, Samsung, more - Up to 45% off
- Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale - $34.95 (was $49.95)
- Sony Xperia 1 with XM3 wireless headphones - $749.99 (was $1,299.98)
Ring devices & bundles
- 30% off select Ring Video Doorbells
- Ring Indoor Cam - $44.99 (was $59.99)
- Ring Solar Pathlight Starter Kit - $68.99 (was $89.99)
- Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot - $69.99 (was $169.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot - $69.99 (was $139.98)
- Ring Stick-Up Cam with Echo Dot - $79.99 (was $99.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime - $99.98 (was $119.99)
- Ring Alarm with Echo Dot - $119.99 (was $199.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 - $149.99 (was $289.98)
- Ring Spotlight Cam - $149.99 (was $199.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 - $169.99 (was $339.98)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 - $169.99 (was $319.98)
Even more Prime Day deals
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test - $99 (was $100)
- AirPods with Charging Case - $114.99 (was $159)
- Amazon Kids+ 1-year subscription - $19.99 (was $69)
- JBL Boombox Bluetooth Speaker - $279.95 (was $400.35)
- Sony XM4 Wireless Headphones with $25 gift card - $298 (was $373)
- Embark Dog DNA Tests - from $99
- Get $10 when you spend $40 on Amazon Gift Cards
- Free $100 Amazon gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card approval
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.