Now that Prime Day is live, there are tons of deals flying left and right. However, one sale you have to check out is offering select storage products at discounts of up to 30%, including items from brands like Seagate, Synology, Kingston, and Lexar. These prices are good for today only, and they all have the potential of selling out early as well so you'll want to make sure you place your order soon.
As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.
Save + Store
Prime Day storage sale
Shop for external and internal hard drives, SD cards, and more in this storage sale at Amazon. This Prime Day exclusive features items from brands like Seagate, Synology, Kingston, Lexar, and more.
Prices Vary
There are a bunch of ways to save with today's sale, no pun intended, from external hard drives and portable HDDs to SD cards, flash drives, and more. Those looking for a lot of storage space should take a look at Seagate's 10TB Expansion External Hard Drive which is now on sale for $169.99. That saves you $30 off its previous price.
Then again, if you'd rather purchase an internal hard drive, the Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Internal Hard Drive Performance HDD is now down to $279.99, saving you $100 off its regular cost and bringing it back to the best price we've ever seen it reach.
Visit the full sale on storage products for more discounts like these. This is just one small portion of the Prime Day sale going on right now, so make sure to visit Amazon today and check out our Prime Day deals guide for more ways to save.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Focused Work gains iOS 14 Home screen widgets to help you stay on track
Focused Work was already a great app to try and stay focused while you're working and studying from home. But the addition of Home screen widgets takes things up a notch.
Apple has restored the Beats landing page on its online store
Is Apple killing off Beats in favor of its own AirPods branding, or will everything just get an Apple logo instead of a Beats one? Nobody knows, but the removal of the Beats landing page is interesting regardless.
Apple's VP of Human Interface talks Apple Watch in new podcast
Apple's VP of Human Interface Design has appeared on the HODINKEE podcast to talk about Apple Watch face design, flexible faces, and more in a rare appearance.
Keep it thin and simple with these slim cases for iPhone 11
If a thin, slim case is what you need for your iPhone 11, we've done the research for you. Browse through these thin cases to see our favorite choices.