Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and this year, we're more excited than ever. What started as a dumping ground for Amazon's overstock has turned into a legitimate reason to empty our pocketbooks. This year promises to be full of discounts on tech we actually need or have always wanted, but didn't want to pay full price for!

Whether you are looking for a new iPhone case, want to stock up on a bunch Nintendo Switch titles (or actually buy a Nintendo Switch, finally), or are hoping to upgrade your analog house into a smart home, Prime Day is the best time of the year in the middle of the year to find what you need for less.

Amazon Prime Day 2019

July 15 and 16 officially mark this year's Prime Day (I know, that's two days, not one), so we've got extra time to search for what we want. If the perfect robot vacuum doesn't go on sale Monday, it might on Tuesday.

Prime Day, as the name implies, is for Prime members. I've been a Prime subscriber for many years, and even though Amazon keeps raising the price, it's still an amazing deal. Partly for the streaming service that lets me watch my favorite campy horror movies and partly because I get free two-day (and sometimes one-day or same-day) shipping on almost everything I shop for. I've gotten so used to two-day shipping that when I buy something online somewhere else and shipping is estimated for 3 - 5 days, I'm disappointed.