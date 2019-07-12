Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and this year, we're more excited than ever. What started as a dumping ground for Amazon's overstock has turned into a legitimate reason to empty our pocketbooks. This year promises to be full of discounts on tech we actually need or have always wanted, but didn't want to pay full price for!
Whether you are looking for a new iPhone case, want to stock up on a bunch Nintendo Switch titles (or actually buy a Nintendo Switch, finally), or are hoping to upgrade your analog house into a smart home, Prime Day is the best time of the year in the middle of the year to find what you need for less.
Amazon Prime Day 2019
July 15 and 16 officially mark this year's Prime Day (I know, that's two days, not one), so we've got extra time to search for what we want. If the perfect robot vacuum doesn't go on sale Monday, it might on Tuesday.
Prime Day, as the name implies, is for Prime members. I've been a Prime subscriber for many years, and even though Amazon keeps raising the price, it's still an amazing deal. Partly for the streaming service that lets me watch my favorite campy horror movies and partly because I get free two-day (and sometimes one-day or same-day) shipping on almost everything I shop for. I've gotten so used to two-day shipping that when I buy something online somewhere else and shipping is estimated for 3 - 5 days, I'm disappointed.
Online hassle-free shopping
Amazon Prime
Free shipping and streaming movies … what's not to love?
Even if you only shop on Amazon during the holiday season, the free two-day shipping is worth the price tag. Amazon's streaming service is also full of lots of obscure films at your fingertips. And, of course, Prime Day deals are boss.
Prime Day on iMore
On Monday and Tuesday, we're going to be hunting for Prime Day deals that we know you're going to love. If the new MacBook Pro goes on sale, you'll know about it. If your favorite accessory maker drops the price of a case or charger you've had your eye on, we'll tell you about it. We're even teaming up with the deals chasing experts at Thrifter to track down every single darn deal that pops up (even deals that other websites might have to compete!).
As the days progress and the deals start rolling in, keep an eye out for specially curated lists from yours truly and Rene Ritchie, as well as the entire iMore team. I've already got my eye on a few smart home gadgets that I'd like to pick up on sale and I'll be sure to let you know when the prices drop. We'll also be sharing all the deals we find on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, so be sure to follow us on all the soch meeds to find out about deals as they happen.
So keep your Home page set to iMore on Monday and Tuesday to be the first to know about discounts on Prime Day we know you'll love. Once Wednesday hits, it'll all have just been a sweet, sweet dream.
