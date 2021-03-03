Last year we saw Amazon Prime Day pushed back from its usual summer spot due to the world's ongoing health crisis meaning it brushed up against Black Friday season. There's no doubt Amazon will want to bounce back in a big way with Prime Day 2021 so we're expecting a huge event this time around.

Prime Day, as you might have expected, is exclusively for Amazon Prime members with deals, price drops, and promotions only available to subscribers. If you wanted, you could use Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial to get in on the sale, though the free 2-day shipping, Prime Video, Amazon Music, photo storage, and other year-round benefits may keep you subscribing beyond the sale period.

Amazon states that Prime Day is a bigger event than Black Friday and Cyber Monday which may well be true for the e-commerce giant, though that's only counting Amazon's data and not all of the other retailers that take part in Black Friday madness.

It started off as a one-day event, hence the name, but it has morphed into something bigger over time. In 2018, it went to a 36-hour sale for the first time and expanded even further to 48 hours in 2019. Thankfully for those of us that cover the deals, it remained at 48 hours for 2020.

Amazon Prime Day is. in essence, a huge site-wide sale held at Amazon each year. Usually held in the summer months, it represents a rare opportunity to score some stellar savings on products before the usual fall shopping season rolls around.

Prime Day is the exclusive sale every Amazon Prime member should look forward to each year. There are thousands of products on sale during the event from every category plus a whole bunch of promotions giving you extra Amazon credit, extended free trials of Amazon services, and much more just for being a Prime member. The savings during the event are enough to make it worth paying for a Prime membership each year.

All of Amazon's Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members only! If you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to all the deals and the two-day sale, as well as free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

Prime Day works similarly to other limited-time online sales, though you have to be logged in with an Amazon Prime account to see a lot of the deals and discounted prices.

Amazon also has a tendency to release its deals in batches throughout the event with a whole bunch to start off the sale and others announced and added periodically to keep people coming back for more. Some deals are limited in supply and others are limited in time so it's first come, first served.

We expect that Prime Day 2021 will be a similar format, though we're yet to hear anything official.

When is Prime Day 2021?

Amazon has not officially announced Prime Day 2021's date (or even acknowledged that it exists) yet. Last year's event took place in October due to uncertainty around product supplies and shipping, though we expect it will move back to its usual summer spot this year. Expect mid-July and we'll update this page with more info as it comes to light.

When do Prime Day deals begin?

Once we get an official Prime Day 2021 date, we'll be able to confirm this. It's likely that this year's event will take place in mid-July and the majority of the Prime Day deals will go live at 3am ET on the day of the event.

That being said, Amazon usually kicks things off a day or two prior with a bunch of early Prime Day deals so keep an eye on this page for those nearer the time.

Will Prime Day 2021 be delayed?

Given the current global health situation and its various stages in different parts of the world, there is always the possibility that Amazon decides to once again delay its Prime Day event to the fall as it did in 2020.

Prime Day was initially launched as a way to juice sales in the summer months when, historically, people didn't shop online as much while they waited for fall and pre-holiday deals. We expect Amazon will want to get that summer boost back as soon as possible. Shipping processes have also improved since last summer so some of those issues are unlikely to impact the event again.

Best Prime Day deals & sales in 2021

Since we're still a few months away, Amazon hasn't yet announced any early Prime Day deals or, you know, even acknowledged that Prime Day 2021 exists. Despite that, we can say with certainty that Prime Day 2021 will bring with it stellar deals on Amazon's first-party devices like Echo smart speakers, Ring video doorbells, Fire TV streaming devices, Kindle e-readers, and more.

Based on years past, we also anticipate amazing offers on popular products like Instant Pot, DNA testing kits, iPads, tech accessories, and more.

Be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime ahead of the event so you can be among the first to snap up the deals as they go live.

What were the most popular Prime Day deals in 2020?

Despite taking place just a month before Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day 2020 was still a huge event with Prime members saving more than $1.4 billion during the two-day sale.

Outside of its own devices, Amazon indicated that iRobot Roomba robot vacuums, MyQ's Smart Garage Door Opener, and LifeStraw's Personal Water Filter, were among the most popular items with its buyers.

Based on our data, we can also say that the below were some of the biggest sellers:

Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199

SanDisk and WD Storage on sale at up to 35% off

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones on sale for $199

Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera for $50

23andMe Health + AncestryService DNA Test down to $99

Fire TV Stick 4K as low as $25

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card for $298

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $19

Spend $40 or more on Amazon gift cards and receive $10 in credits to use on a future purchase

The offers above are just a small selection of the many excellent deals that Prime Day brought to Amazon customers. This year, we expect to see deals again on these popular products as well as some additional Nintendo Switch offers, iPad savings, and maybe even some sweet AirPods Max deals.

Will other retailers try to participate in Amazon Prime Day?

Unlike Black Friday which is pretty much universally participated in by retailers, Prime Day's whole premise is to be an Amazon-exclusive sale for Prime members.

That doesn't mean other retailers don't try to get in on the fun, though. In years gone by, we've seen stores like eBay go all-in with their own competing sale at the same time and other retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, B&H, and Newegg will be price matching a lot of the deals during the event.

Will Apple products be discounted on Prime Day?

Apple itself doesn't participate in Prime Day directly, though its highly-coveted products are often some of the most sought-after during the sale.

Now Amazon happily sells Apple devices, we've seen deals on Apple Watch and AirPods models during the sale in the past as well as some killer iPad and Mac price drops making the event one of the best times of year to upgrade your Apple gear.

We'll, of course, keep you posted on all of the best Apple deals.

Should you shop Prime Day deals or wait for Black Friday 2021?

In 2020, Prime Day was held only six weeks before Black Friday so a lot of shoppers were wondering if it would be better to hold out for the pre-holiday sales to begin.

What ended up happening was Prime Day 2020 kicked off, a bunch of other retailers brought forward their Black Friday sales to the start of November, and we essentially had a shopping season that blurred into one and lasted about eight weeks.

This year, assuming Prime Day moves back to summer, it's worth shopping the sale for the Prime-exclusive savings. Prime Day offers Black Friday-level pricing on a lot of products, especially Amazon's own gear, and we've seen deals show up during Prime Day in the past and then never come back around during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prime Day gives you a shot to shop early while getting the best prices so it's kind of a no-brainer to make the most of it if you have a Prime membership.

What are the different types of Prime Day deals?

Amazon has a few different types of deals that it runs throughout the year, and Prime Day offers a varied mix of all of them. The main ones are Deals of the Day (formerly known as Gold Box Deals) along with direct price drops for Prime members. You'll also see some time- and supply-limited Lightning Deals as well as a fair share of coupons.

Here's a little more on how each type of Prime Day deal works:

Deals of the Day : As the name suggests, these are Amazon's daily deals. These change every day throughout the year, but there are many more of them to choose from during Prime Day. Deals of the Day usually have plentiful supplies and last all day (or all event in the case of Prime Day), though we have seen them sell out and be cut short early in the past.

: As the name suggests, these are Amazon's daily deals. These change every day throughout the year, but there are many more of them to choose from during Prime Day. Deals of the Day usually have plentiful supplies and last all day (or all event in the case of Prime Day), though we have seen them sell out and be cut short early in the past. Direct Price Drops : For the majority of products that are discounted during Prime Day, you'll simply visit the page and see a reduced price. For most things, you'll need to be logged into your Prime account to make the most of the deal or even see the lower price.

: For the majority of products that are discounted during Prime Day, you'll simply visit the page and see a reduced price. For most things, you'll need to be logged into your Prime account to make the most of the deal or even see the lower price. Lightning Deals : Named as they appear and disappear in a flash, Lightning Deals are only around for a period of a few hours and are limited in supply as well as time. The best of these deals will sell out in minutes if not seconds so if you see one upcoming that you want in on, make sure you're ready.

: Named as they appear and disappear in a flash, Lightning Deals are only around for a period of a few hours and are limited in supply as well as time. The best of these deals will sell out in minutes if not seconds so if you see one upcoming that you want in on, make sure you're ready. Coupon Deals: Coupons require a little more work in order to get the best price, though it's hardly rocket science. For some, there will be a checkbox on the product page that you simply click before you add the product to your cart for an automatic discount. Other coupon deals require you to enter an alphanumeric code provided by the seller during checkout for money off. If there's a coupon available, it's worth the few seconds of extra work to save.

No matter what product you are looking for or what category you are browsing, the deals could fall into any of those types so keep your eyes peeled on the details.

Is everything that's discounted on Prime Day worth buying?

Without knowing the deals in advance, it's hard to say but, like all sales, it's worth having your wits about you to ensure you are actually getting a good deal on whatever you are buying.

Generally speaking, Amazon devices on sale will be at record-setting or record-equalling low prices and you'll see some stellar deals on TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, Apple devices, and more.

In our coverage of the event, we only cover the deals that are 100% worth your time and we regularly reference the percentage of discount, regular street prices vs MSRPs, historical all-time low pricing, any previous event prices, and more so that you know whether the deal is for you.

Be sure to keep it locked to this page for all of the best deals and check out our sister-site Thrifter for deals galore during the event and all-year-round.

