Over at Amazon UK, you can score 10% off Apple App Store and iTunes gift cards from £25 to £200. The discount is applied automatically at checkout so you'll only pay 90% of the voucher's actual value. You'll receive the code to redeem in your Apple ID account by email within a few minutes so you can start saving on apps, games, in-app purchases, subscriptions, and more pretty much immediately.

Getting a chance to save on an Apple App Store & iTunes gift card isn't an opportunity you should let go to waste, especially with Apple bringing in the Apple Gift Card in the U.S. already.

That unified gift card hasn't launched in the UK yet, but it probably won't be long before it does and it's a gift card that is unlikely to ever be discounted since it allows you to save on physical purchases in Apple stores as well as Apple's digital media stores.

Saving on iTunes credit is like saving on your next app or mobile game purchase, on your Apple Music subscription, or on a digital 4K film. It's never a bad idea to have your Apple ID filled with credit for any new apps, games, and other content you might want to purchase. Your funds on the App Store and iTunes can even be used towards digital subscriptions, not just Apple Music but any other which is billed through iTunes. That could include Netflix, Spotify, or even the newly-announced Apple One bundle.

Another great way to use these savings is during iTunes' weekly digital HD and 4K film sales, which offer prices as low as £3 on classics, recent releases, and everything in between. Our best iPhone games guide can help you find a way to spend your new funds, too.

This deal could even help you check someone off your gift list as you can have the gift card be delivered to someone else's email address, even on a specified date in the future up to a year out. Schedule it for your friend's birthday or to arrive on Christmas Day. It's up to you.

It's rare that iTunes gift card deals come around that are this worthwhile, so it's worth filling your account with credit at a discount while you can.