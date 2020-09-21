Prime Day may be delayed until next month but there are still plenty of ways to save at Amazon right now — especially with the Big Fall Sale starting today. Amazon has deals on office essentials, cleaning supplies, home & furniture, and even toys for the kids with discounts reaching up to 20% off while supplies last.

While Prime Day is a special event that offers discounts exclusively to Amazon Prime members, the Big Fall Sale deals are available for all Amazon shoppers whether you have an Amazon Prime membership or not. There are definitely some items on sale right now that we won't see discounted during Prime Day, so you don't want to miss this opportunity if you see anything you need around the house.

From 50-packs of disposable face masks for $14 to $23 Pro Gaming Headsets by AmazonBasics and waterproof rain suits starting at $29, this sale has a huge selection of items available, some of which feature additional coupons on their page to help you save even further. Be sure to visit the full sale to get a look at everything that's discounted.

During Prime Day, we should see more deals on tech like Amazon devices, Ring Video Doorbells, and other smart home products. Make sure you're prepared before the big sale hits next month by checking out this guide to Prime Day 2020 which is updated with all the news and updates on the delayed event.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You'll also gain access to the rest of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.