Amazon Luna is a video game streaming service somewhat like Google Stadia or the upcoming Xbox Game Pass for iOS. Though, as we said in our Luna hands-on review it's worked out the kinks that Google has stumbled over. Right now during Prime Day, you can get the Luna Controller for 30% off and play your favorite games on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
The official Amazon Luna Controller looks very similar to an Xbox Controller or a Nintendo Switch controller with offset joysticks four buttons on the right side and a pair of bumpers and triggers on the top of both sides. The large button in the center that displays the Luna logo actually brings Alexa up so you can have the voice assistant start up your favorite games via voice command.
Much like Google Stadia, Amazon Luna doesn't require you to own any consoles in order to play games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Shantae and the Pirate's Curse. In fact, there are dozens of popular games available on this service and all you need in order to play them is a decent internet connection and a Luna subscription.
Here are a handful of the most popular games on Amazon Luna (though there are dozens more):
- Abzu
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Aragami
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Bloodstained
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Contra Collection
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Overcooked 2
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Rime
- Shadow Tactics
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Steamworld Dig
- Steamworld Dig 2
- Steamworld Heist
- Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- The Sexy Brutale
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Wonderboy
- XIII
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
If you want to be able to play some of the most exciting games that have been made so far from whatever compatible device you happen to own then Amazon Luna is the way to go. Grab your controller before this sale ends.
