Amazon Luna is a video game streaming service somewhat like Google Stadia or the upcoming Xbox Game Pass for iOS . Though, as we said in our Luna hands-on review it's worked out the kinks that Google has stumbled over. Right now during Prime Day, you can get the Luna Controller for 30% off and play your favorite games on iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Amazon's official Luna Controller works with a number of devices including iPhones, Mac, iPad, and more, Stream your favorite games on your preferred device while playing with this comfortable and reliable controller.

The official Amazon Luna Controller looks very similar to an Xbox Controller or a Nintendo Switch controller with offset joysticks four buttons on the right side and a pair of bumpers and triggers on the top of both sides. The large button in the center that displays the Luna logo actually brings Alexa up so you can have the voice assistant start up your favorite games via voice command.

Much like Google Stadia, Amazon Luna doesn't require you to own any consoles in order to play games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla or Shantae and the Pirate's Curse. In fact, there are dozens of popular games available on this service and all you need in order to play them is a decent internet connection and a Luna subscription.

Here are a handful of the most popular games on Amazon Luna (though there are dozens more):

Abzu

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Aragami

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Bloodstained

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Contra Collection

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Overcooked 2

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Rime

Shadow Tactics

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition

Shantae: Risky's Revenge

Sonic Mania Plus

Steamworld Dig

Steamworld Dig 2

Steamworld Heist

Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

The Sexy Brutale

Watch Dogs: Legion

Wonderboy

XIII

Yoku's Island Express

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

If you want to be able to play some of the most exciting games that have been made so far from whatever compatible device you happen to own then Amazon Luna is the way to go. Grab your controller before this sale ends.