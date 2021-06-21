It wouldn't be Prime Day without a whole raft of Amazon Device deals. If you're all-in on Amazon's smart home ecosystem, today is the day where you load up on smart speakers for every room in your house and these Echo Dot deals make it much more affordable to do so.
The latest 4th-gen Dot is down to a new low price of just $25 for Prime members, a 50% discount, with the Clock-equipped model also seeing a $25 price cut. Even the Kids model is on sale today.
Amazon's Echo speakers have become the most popular smart speakers on the planet over the past few years. While HomePod deals are few and far between and the HomeKit ecosystem continues to lag behind that of Alexa, you can grab an Echo Dot for every room in your house without breaking the bank today.
The Dot lineup of speakers may be diminutive but they still pack a punch when it comes to volume and smart capabilities. You can also pair two for stereo sound — and with today's deal you can get two for the price of one.
Like all of Amazon's speakers, you'll have hands-free access to Alexa and all of the skills you can run with just your voice. You can control compatible smart home gear, set timers, check the weather, find out information, stream music, and much more.
Go for the Echo Dot with Clock if you want a glanceable view of the time or snag the Kids edition for a child-friendly Alexa experience and fun design.
Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) | $25 off
Save $25 on the Echo Dot with Clock and enjoy everything that's great about the Echo Dot, with an added glanceable clock. The LEDs can show the time, date, and even your running timers which makes it even more functional in certain areas of the home.
Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen) | $25 off
Kids love asking Alexa questions, but not everything Alexa can do is age-appropriate. The Echo Dot Kids model is tailored for young ones and has robust parental controls. Plus, it has a super-cute design.
