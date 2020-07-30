There are plenty more ways to save with a Prime membership than you'd think, and Amazon just unveiled one to make scoring those discounts easier than ever before. Prime has offered exclusive discounts on products found all over Amazon for some time now, but it hasn't always been simple locating those special offers. Thankfully, with the new 'Just for Prime' section at Amazon, you can find all the currently available Prime discounts on a single page for a comprehensive list of ways to save with your membership.

Not a Prime member already? You can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to the exclusive discounts on the 'Just for Prime' section at Amazon, along with all the rest of Prime's perks.

It's time to make Prime pay for itself. Amazon Prime memberships aren't exactly cheap, but you can surely get your money's worth by keeping an eye out for Prime deals like the ones on Amazon's new 'Just for Prime' page. With current offers on apparel, jewelry, home decor, shoes, phone accessories, and more, you never know what you might find on sale and the selection is always rotating. That also means you don't want to wait too long before checking out if you see a deal you don't want to miss.

Prime Day is pushed back to October this year, but that doesn't mean your Prime membership has to sit and wait a few months to become useful. There are several other Prime perks you should know about such as the Amazon First Reads program. Every month, Prime members can select one eBook for free from the selection on the First Reads page — books which haven't even been released for sale yet! Prime Music is another, allowing you to stream over two million songs wherever you go with unlimited skips. There's also Twitch Prime which is a must for gamers as it gives out free DLC and games each month. And of course, the Prime Video streaming service which lets you watch popular and original content like the Amazon Original series, Homecoming.

To learn of even more perks available for members, check out this Prime Insiders guide on Amazon which lists all the best ways to put your membership to good use.