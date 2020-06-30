You can never have enough space for data these days! Whether you're building your own media server, need a microSD card for a security camera, or want something for transferring files from one machine to another, today's Amazon daily deal featuring sales from SanDisk and WD has got you covered. In this sale, you will find thumb drives, portable hard drives, solid state drives, microSD cards, and more all ranging from a few gigabytes to multiple terabytes. And all going for super low prices.
Prices for microSD cards have been continually dropping over the past several months meaning they are never that expensive these days, but with this sale you make the most of excellent deals on microSD cards from 128GB to 400GB in size. The models on sale today are SanDisk's Ultra line which will work great in all manner of devices, from security cameras to phones, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch. There's a 256GB card down to $31.99 which is a great value or, if you want something larger, the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSD card is down to $47.99 which is just a couple of bucks more than its lowest ever price.
Flash drives are also super affordable in this sale with options for USB, USB-C, and Lightning ports from $16. Some of these drives, like the 256GB SanDisk Ultra Fit, are down to their best prices ever so you definitely want to grab anything you need while you can.
There are also great deals on high-capacity portable hard drives at up to $50 off and discounts on portable SSDs, personal cloud storage, and more.
These types of sales don't come around all that often, but when they do you should absolutely take full advantage of them and load up on everything you need. There are a bunch of options available right now, though the selection will dwindle as the day rolls on and things start to sell out so be sure to order anything you want before it's too late.
