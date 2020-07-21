Having efficient charging accessories is important if you want to power up your devices in a timely manner. If you're still using an old charger, it's time to upgrade and Anker's one-day sale at Amazon is the perfect opportunity. Today only, a selection of Anker charging accessories are discounted by up to 44% with prices starting at just $10, including USB wall chargers, wireless chargers, portable battery packs, and more. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more for customers without Prime.

Anker's charging accessories are on sale for just one day only at Amazon, including USB wall chargers, car chargers, portable battery packs, wireless chargers, and more.

Anker's USB-C Power Strip offers one major improvement to a household essential that everyone should consider today. Along with three AC outlets, this discounted power strip features two USB-A ports and a USB-C port offering a combined 30W of power to your USB devices. Today's deal brings its price down to just $25.49, saving you a bit over $12 off its full price and bringing this item back to the best price it's reached on Amazon so far.

Another essential everyone should have — and one that might be worth replacing by now if you've had it forever — is a USB car charger. If you're traveling somewhere in a hurry, how fast you can power up your phone becomes pretty important, and Anker's PowerDrive Speed+ Duo ensures a fast charge. It's equipped with a 30W USB-C port as well as a 12W USB-A port so you can power up two devices simultaneously.

You can find wireless chargers on sale from $10, packs of USB-C cables on sale from $13, and USB wall chargers from $18, among a few other helpful items to keep your devices powered up in the full sale, so be sure to check it out before it comes to an end later tonight.

