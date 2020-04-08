It's fun seeing your island develop each day as you earn enough Bells to make improvements and add additional homes to your village. As you continue to work on your charming little island, there comes a point where placing roads or pathways can really help your village look more civilized. You could wait until you unlock terraforming by completing Project K, or you can use these fan-made designs to layout your island right now. Here are the best QR codes and Design IDs for streets, pavement, and pathways.

If you don't know how to use QR codes or Design IDs, check out our guide.

Streets and sidewalks

Asphalt