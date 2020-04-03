Acnh Best Qr Codes HeroSource: iMore

Since Animal Crossing not only allows players to create their own designs but also allows players to share these designs with others, so even artistically challenged folks can easily spice up their island. Whether you're looking for wallpaper, clothes, patterns, or furniture, the Animal Crossing fan base has you covered. Here's a round-up of the best designs and their QR codes.

If you don't know how to use QR codes or Design IDs, check out our guide.

Star Wars

Grab these awesome designs dreamed up for a galaxy far, far away.

Rebel Pilot Uniform

Rebel Pilot Star WarsSource: @Faith Scheffler on Pinterest

Baby Yoda

Baby YodaSource: @Neik on acpatterns

Jedi Robes

Jedi RobeSource: @Tasha B on Pinterest

Rebel Dress

Rebel DressSource: @Lorien Crossing on Tumblr

Doom

Doom Poster

Doom OktoberfreshSource: @Oktoberfresh on Pinterest

Doomguy face

Doomy Guy FaceSource: @Philip from DownTown

Doomguy and Isabelle

Doom Guy IsabelleSource: iMore

Doomguy outfit

Doomguy OutfitSource: on Reddit

Pokémon

Serious Pokemon fans are gonna want to deck out their houses or their characters with these awesome creations.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Bulbasaur Dress

Bulbasaur DressSource: @Marduk D on Pinterest

Eeveelution Posters

EeveelutionsSource: @Jennifer Nelson on Pinterest

Team Rocket outfit

Team RocketSource: @JabuJabule on The Bell Tree Forums

Team Aqua outfit

Team AquaSource: @Wendy on Pinterest

Surprised Pikachu

PikachuSource: @Rebecca from Whitecove on acpatterns

Ash Ketchum outfits

Ash KetchumSource: @salmon_eaterrr on Twitter

If you're looking for even more clothes to dress up like the most iconic Pokémon trainer there ever was, check out these Ash Ketchum outfits.

Super Mario

Whether you're wanting to wear a pair of overalls or simply decorate your house with a bunch of things inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom, these designs should do the trick.

Retro Mario

Retro MarioSource: @Unknown on acpatterns

Bowser poster

BowserSource: @Mario from MushKing on acpatterns

Mario Shirt

Mario ShirtSource: @JCnator on The Bell Tree Forums

Bowser Logo

Bowser LogoSource: @SkellDoll on Pinterest

Memes and pop culture

Why not decorate your walls with memes and references to your favorite TV shows?

Monkey Christ

Monkey ChristSource: @Yin Toons on YouTube

Nicholas Cage

Nicholas CageSource: @Yin Toons on YouTube

My Little Pony Posters

My Little PonySource: @Iwanzcupquake on Pinterest

Salad Cat

Salad CatSource: @Unknown on acpattern

Angry Salad Lady

Salad Cat LadySource: @Nico from Twarpun on acpattern

Squidward poster

SquidwardSource: @Squidward from BiBo on acpatterns

Streets, bricks, and paths

Designing your island village can be a lot of work. Here are some helpful designs to make it a little easier.

Dirt paths

Hiking TrailSource: @Anime Mama on Pinterest

Flower path

Flower PathwaySource: @FrostedBeans on Pinterest

Various patterns

Wall DesignsSource: @Galaxy Art on Galaxy9

Peach Bricks

Peach BricksSource: @cafe cat on nekoma on acpatterns

Street Cobblestones

StreetSource: @Piper Ellingson-Vucelick on Pinterest

Morioh Street

MoriohstreetSource: @Kaileigh on Pinterest

Morioh Street (green)

Paver PatternSource: @Erin Hannah on Pinterest

Pavement Tiles

Pavement TilesSource: IGN

The Legend of Zelda

We have a page dedicated to Zelda outfits check it out here.

Make your own

If you want, you can also upload your own designs to acpatterns.com. We've even written a guide to show you how to make your own QR codes for others to use.

Scan it in, scan it in

Fans are making more and more sharable designs every day for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're looking for the perfect picture to hang on your wall, the perfect cosplay for your character, or the perfect pattern for your town pathways, the fan base has you covered. Have fun designing your ideal island!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.