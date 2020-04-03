Since Animal Crossing not only allows players to create their own designs but also allows players to share these designs with others, so even artistically challenged folks can easily spice up their island. Whether you're looking for wallpaper, clothes, patterns, or furniture, the Animal Crossing fan base has you covered. Here's a round-up of the best designs and their QR codes.
If you don't know how to use QR codes or Design IDs, check out our guide.
Star Wars
Grab these awesome designs dreamed up for a galaxy far, far away.
Rebel Pilot Uniform
Baby Yoda
Jedi Robes
Rebel Dress
Doom
Doom Poster
Doomguy face
Doomguy and Isabelle
Doomguy outfit
Pokémon
Serious Pokemon fans are gonna want to deck out their houses or their characters with these awesome creations.
Bulbasaur Dress
Eeveelution Posters
Team Rocket outfit
Team Aqua outfit
Surprised Pikachu
Ash Ketchum outfits
If you're looking for even more clothes to dress up like the most iconic Pokémon trainer there ever was, check out these Ash Ketchum outfits.
Super Mario
Whether you're wanting to wear a pair of overalls or simply decorate your house with a bunch of things inspired by the Mushroom Kingdom, these designs should do the trick.
Retro Mario
Bowser poster
Mario Shirt
Bowser Logo
Memes and pop culture
Why not decorate your walls with memes and references to your favorite TV shows?
Monkey Christ
Nicholas Cage
My Little Pony Posters
Salad Cat
Angry Salad Lady
Squidward poster
Streets, bricks, and paths
Designing your island village can be a lot of work. Here are some helpful designs to make it a little easier.
Dirt paths
Flower path
Various patterns
Peach Bricks
Street Cobblestones
Morioh Street
Morioh Street (green)
Pavement Tiles
The Legend of Zelda
We have a page dedicated to Zelda outfits check it out here.
Make your own
If you want, you can also upload your own designs to acpatterns.com. We've even written a guide to show you how to make your own QR codes for others to use.
Scan it in, scan it in
Fans are making more and more sharable designs every day for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you're looking for the perfect picture to hang on your wall, the perfect cosplay for your character, or the perfect pattern for your town pathways, the fan base has you covered. Have fun designing your ideal island!
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
