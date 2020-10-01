One of the best things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that the game continues to roll out fun new seasonal events and activities throughout the year. In the month of November, we're going to celebrate the Harvest Festival with our villagers and meet a new character named Franklin.
What is the Harvest Festival?
which takes place around the Thanksgiving holiday in November.
Within the Animal Crossing universe, the Harvest Festival functions like Thanksgiving and celebrates the harvest season within your region. So, in the US this falls in the month of November. In past games, this event has taken place on Thanksgiving Day in the US. It's likely it will also be confined to a one-day event within New Horizons.
Animal Crossing Franklin the turkey chef
In past Animal Crossing games, Franklin was a central part of the Harvest Festival. It's possible he was named after Benjamin Franklin. You see, there's a myth surrounding the American Founding Father that he wanted the turkey to be America's national bird instead of the eagle.
In past games, the chef would set up in the village and then inform you that he was missing key ingredients for his dishes. If the player helped him acquire the ingredients he needed, he'd reward them with Harvest Series furniture and other Animal Crossing goodies. We're guessing he'll play the same role in New Horizons. As always, we'll update as we learn more.
Franklin's amiibo card
Franklin's Animal Crossing amiibo card can be purchased on Amazon. However, when I tried to scan his card today the game told me the same thing Jack's did, "Franklin can't be invited to Photopia". I'll keep trying and will update if this changes.
Franklin's Harvest Series furniture
These are all of the items that players could get from Franklin in New Leaf. Franklin may give out some of these items in New Horizons. We'll update when we learn more.
- Harvest Bed
- Harvest Bureau
- Harvest Chair
- Harvest Clock
- Harvest Dresser
- Harvest Lamp
- Harvest Mirror
- Harvest Sofa
- Harvest Table
- Harvest TV
- Harvest Wall Lamp
- Harvest Wall
- Harvest Rug
Animal Crossing Franklin
There are plenty more exciting things coming our way within Animal Crossing in the months ahead. Hopefully you have a good time running errands for Franklin and look forward to the next holiday events just around the corner.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
