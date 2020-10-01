One of the best things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that the game continues to roll out fun new seasonal events and activities throughout the year. In the month of November, we're going to celebrate the Harvest Festival with our villagers and meet a new character named Franklin.

Within the Animal Crossing universe, the Harvest Festival functions like Thanksgiving and celebrates the harvest season within your region. So, in the US this falls in the month of November. In past games, this event has taken place on Thanksgiving Day in the US. It's likely it will also be confined to a one-day event within New Horizons.

In past Animal Crossing games, Franklin was a central part of the Harvest Festival. It's possible he was named after Benjamin Franklin. You see, there's a myth surrounding the American Founding Father that he wanted the turkey to be America's national bird instead of the eagle.

In past games, the chef would set up in the village and then inform you that he was missing key ingredients for his dishes. If the player helped him acquire the ingredients he needed, he'd reward them with Harvest Series furniture and other Animal Crossing goodies. We're guessing he'll play the same role in New Horizons. As always, we'll update as we learn more.

Franklin's amiibo card

Franklin's Animal Crossing amiibo card can be purchased on Amazon. However, when I tried to scan his card today the game told me the same thing Jack's did, "Franklin can't be invited to Photopia". I'll keep trying and will update if this changes.

Franklin's Harvest Series furniture