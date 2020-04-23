I know the feeling. You just got done reeling in a big catch when, poof. Your Fishing Rod has broken...again. You head back to the DIY table to make a new one, but you're out of Iron Ore, so you have to go mine some more...and it just takes forever to get back to fishing, which was what you were enjoying before your rod broke.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place on a deserted island. Start with a tent and upgrade to a house, customize it to your liking, make friends with the villagers, and use the tools you've made yourself to design an island paradise however you want.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons introduced tool durability alongside its DIY systems, and it can be a little frustrating. However, one way to help yourself out is to be aware of how many times you've used each tool, so you know approximately when you're going to need to make a new one.

Fishing Rod

The most basic fishing rod, the Flimsy Fishing Rod, will break after 10 catches of anything -- fish, trash, rocks, and so forth. Casting your line and not catching anything does take down the durability. And your rod won't break during the Fishing Tourney.

A better, regular Fishing Rod will break after 30 uses. The Colorful, Fish, and Outdoorsy Fishing Rods available from the upgraded Nook's Cranny have similar durability.

The Golden Fishing Rod lasts for 90 casts.

Net

The most basic net, the Flimsy Net, will break after 10 catches of anything -- bugs, blossom petals, snowflakes, and so on. Swinging your net and missing does not cause it to lose durability.

A better, regular Net will break after 30 uses. The Colorful, Star, and Outdoorsy Nets available from the upgraded Nook's Cranny have similar durability.

The Golden Net lasts for 90 catches.

Shovel

The most basic shovel, the Flimsy Shovel, will break after 40 "uses" which include hitting a rock once and digging up a fossil, flower, or other buried item. It does not wear down just from digging empty holes.

A better, regular Shovel will break after 100 uses. The Colorful, Printed-Design, and Outdoorsy Shovels available from the upgraded Nook's Cranny have similar durability.

The Golden Shovel lasts for 200 uses.

Axe

The Flimsy Axe will lose one point of durability each time you hit a tree, even if you don't get wood. However, it has a slightly higher durability than other flimsy tools at 40.

The Stone Axe is a bit better, and gives you 100 hits without chopping a tree down entirely. The regular Axe has the same durability, but the third hit will knock a tree down.

A Golden Axe chops trees down like the regular axe, but will last for 200 hits.

Slingshot

There is no flimsy Slingshot available. A regular Slingshot will last for 20 shots, but it only counts if you hit a balloon. Colorful and Outdoorsy Slingshots from the upgraded Nook's Cranny have similar durability.

A Golden Slingshot will last for 60 shots.

Watering Can

The Watering Can can be a bit difficult to pinpoint, given that it seems to lose durability from watering nothing -- but not as much as it loses from watering flowers. However, it's worth noting that watering multiple flowers at once still only counts as one use. So your best bet is to position your flowers in spots where you can stand and water as many as you possibly can with one use.

The Flimsy Watering Can lasts for approximately 20 successful waters, but only waters one flower in front of it.

An upgraded Watering Can lasts for approximately 60 uses, and will water a 3x2 rectangle of flowers in front of the player. The Colorful, Elephant, and Outdoorsy Watering Cans have similar durability.

Finally, the Golden Watering Can will last for 180 successful waters, and will water a 3x3 square of flowers in front of the player.

Vaulting Pole and Ladder

Both the Vaulting Pole and Ladder have no alternate versions, but they also have infinite durability.

How do I get basic tools?