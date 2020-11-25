One of the best things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that the game continues to roll out fun new seasonal events and activities throughout the year. In November, we get to celebrate Turkey Day with our villagers and meet a new character named Franklin.

What is Turkey Day?

Within the Animal Crossing universe, Turkey Day is akin to Thanksgiving and celebrates the harvest season within your region. Players in the US will celebrate this event on November 26, 2020. Turkey Day is part of the Winter update which released on November 19, 2020. In past Animal Crossing games, Franklin was a central part of the Harvest Festival, but in New Horizons, he's at the center of Turkey Day. He's possibly named after Benjamin Franklin. You see, there's a myth surrounding the American Founding Father that he wanted the turkey to be America's national bird instead of the eagle. Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday What time does Turkey Day start?

Franklin will be on your island from 9am until Midnight on November 26, 2020. We've got some tips to help you prepare for this feathered friend's arrival. What to do on Turkey Day Franklin the turkey chef

This bird sets up in the village near Resident Service during Turkey Day and will then inform you that he is missing key ingredients for four different dishes. Some of the ingredients will be straightforward, but other times, he will need you to figure out what his secret ingredient is. If the player helps him acquire all of the ingredients he needs, he'll reward them with Animal Crossing goodies. How to get Turkey Day ingredients

During Turkey Day, some villagers will be cooking away in their homes and will ask you to get them specific fish. If you fetch the requested seafood, they will not only give you a random ingredient, but they will also drop a clue for what Franklin's secret ingredient is. Continue to fetch fish for your villagers to acquire more recipe items and get more clues. Here are the kinds of fish your villagers might ask for: Black Bass

Carp

Crucian Carp

Horse Mackerel

Sea Bass

Seaweed

Turban Shell

Dab

Oyster

Yellow Perch All Turkey Day dishes and ingredients

Spoiler Warning: There are four dishes that Franklin needs help cooking on Turkey Day. Two of the recipes have different ingredients depending on whether you live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. If you don't mind taking a peak, you can start gathering the ingredients and secret ingredients you need for Turkey Day right away. Click the link below to see the dishes and ingredients.

Image Name Ingredient Secret Ingredient Clam Chowder 3 Manila Clams Scallop Pumpkin Pie 1 Orange Pumpkin, Either 1 Green, Yellow, or White Pumpkin Two Pumpkin colors you haven't already used Gratin Northern Hemisphere

1 Mussell and either 1 Round Mushroom, Flat Mushroom, Skinny Mushroom, or Oyster

Southern Hemisphere

1 Squid, 1 Sea Urchin Dungeness Crab Fish Meunière Northern Hemisphere

1 Sea Bass and either 1 Dab, Oliver Flounder, or Red Snapper

Southern Hemisphere

1 Sea Bass and either 1 Oliver Flounder or Red Snapper Barred Knifejaw

All Turkey Day DIY recipes Turkey Day rewards There are 12 items that players can collect on Turkey Day as a reward for helping Franklin out.

Image Name Materials / How to acquire Turkey Day Casserole 8 Iron Nugget, 1 Clay Turkey Day Chair 5 Wood, 2 Hardwood, 2 Softwood Turkey Day Table 10 Hardwood, 5 Softwood Turkey Day Table Setting 4 Clay, 2 Iron Nugget Turkey Day Garden Stand 8 Stone, 3 Clay Turkey Day Decorations 2 Softwood, 2 Clay, 5 Weed Clumps Turkey Day Heath 1 Campfire, 10 Clay, 30 Stone Turkey Day Wheat Decor 10 Weed Clumps Turkey Day Flooring Given by Franklin for completing first recipe Turkey Day Wall Given by Franklin for completing second recipe Turkey Day Rug Given by Franklin for completing third recipe Cornucopia Give four perfect ingredients to Franklin

The Turkey Day Rug, Wall, Flooring and Cornucopia are unlocked in that order after cooking each of the four recipes. Whenever you add a secret ingredient to a dish, you unlock one of the Turkey Day DIY recipes at random. What if I miss Turkey Day?

If you weren't able to play Animal Crossing on November 26, you can still acquire all of the Turkey Day DIY recipes the next day. Simply head to Nook's Cranny and purchase the recipe cards from the cabinet. The entire Turkey Day DIY recipe collection will cost you 19,800 Bells. Additionally, Turkey Day DIY furniture items can be purchased from the seasonal slot display at Nook's Cranny from November 27th - 31st. Franklin's amiibo card