If you've been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a while, you've probably noticed that several special characters — specifically Celeste, C.J., Flick, Saharah, Kicks, and Label — visit your island. What you might not know is that there are prerequisits to getting these special characters to visit. Once these conditions have been met, these characters each have a set schedule for when they could appear on your island. While they aren't guaranteed to show up on your island during these times, it gives you a better idea of when to expect each one.

Here's a chart explaining what conditions need to be met in order to unlock each special character along with their visiting days and times.

Special character visiting schedule