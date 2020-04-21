If you've been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a while, you've probably noticed that several special characters — specifically Celeste, C.J., Flick, Saharah, Kicks, and Label — visit your island. What you might not know is that there are prerequisits to getting these special characters to visit. Once these conditions have been met, these characters each have a set schedule for when they could appear on your island. While they aren't guaranteed to show up on your island during these times, it gives you a better idea of when to expect each one.
Here's a chart explaining what conditions need to be met in order to unlock each special character along with their visiting days and times.
Special character visiting schedule
|Name
|Occupation
|Prerequisite
|Visiting Hours
|Mon - Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|Celeste
|Shooting star expert
|Once the museum is built and a meteor shower appears
|7PM - 5AM next day
|✔
|✔
|✔
|C.J.
|Fish collector
|Resident Services is upgraded
|5AM - 5AM next day
|✔
|Daisy Mae
|Turnip seller
|Nook's Cranny is built
|5AM - 12PM
|✔
|Flick
|Bug collector
|Resident Services is upgraded
|5AM - 5AM next day
|✔
|Gulliver
|Chronic castaway
|Blathers' arrival has been announced
|5AM - 5AM next day
|✔
|Harvey
|Owner of Photopia
|The "three new houses" quest must be completed
|5AM - 5AM next day (only visits once)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Kicks
|Shoe and bag salesman
|Able Sisters tailor shop is built
|5AM - 10PM
|✔
|K.K. Slider
|Musician
|After completing Project K
|7PM - 5AM
|✔
|Label
|Fashion designer
|Able Sisters tailor shop is built
|5AM - Midnight
|✔
|Mabel
|Co-owner of Able Sisters tailer shop
|Nook's Cranny is built
|5AM - 10PM (until Able Sisters is built)
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Saharah
|Wall and flooring seller
|Once your home is upgraded from a tent to a house
|5AM - Midnight
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Wisp
|Resident ghost
|Available from the beginning
|8PM - 5AM
|✔
|✔
|✔
Be our guest!
Now you know the conditions that must be met before any of these characters appear on your island along with their potential visiting days and times. I personally have been dying for C.J. to visit my island as I've stocked up on several rare fish since I last saw him. Hopefully, whoever you're looking for will appear on your island soon.
