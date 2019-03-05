As part of its daily deals, Amazon is offering discounts across a variety of Anker charging accessories including portable power banks, charging cables, wireless chargers, and more.
Whether you're looking for the best way to charge your phone on your desk or nightstand, a way to prolong your battery life on long trips, or the ideal adapter to pack when you go on vacation, this sale has you covered.
Wireless ⚡️
Anker PowerWave 15
If you're looking for the fastest way to wirelessly charge your Qi-enabled phone, it's worth picking up the Anker PowerWave 15 while it is $10 off. It has 15W of charging power thanks to its USB-C Power Delivery input. We've never seen it drop below its $36 asking price before.
Upright charging
Anker PowerWave 7.5
If you prefer to prop your phone up while it charges, there's $15 off Anker's PowerWave 7.5 charging stand that supports Fast Charging for various iPhone and Android models and includes a cable and adapter, too.
Dual purpose
Anker PowerPort PD 2
If you primarily juice your devices at home, you want to make the most of all-time low pricing on the dual-port Anker PowerPort PD 2 with its USB-A and USB-C connectivity. This is its best direct price drop to date.
For the car
Roav SmartCharge Specturm
The Roav SmartCharge Specturm is 25% off at $15. It offers two USB ports to and Quick Charge 3.0 support to power your devices on the go.
Alexa-enabled
Roav Viva
There's $19 off the popular Alexa-enabled Roav Viva that gives you two charging ports as well as easy access to the Amazon voice assistant in the car. It also comes with a mount for your phone.
Durable
Anker PowerLine+ USB-C cables
Anker's PowerLine+ cables are USB-A to USB-C and have a double-braided nylon construction making them super heavy duty — so much so they are backed by a lifetime warranty. This 2-pack is $6 off.
MFi-certified
Anker PowerLine Lightning cables
If you have multiple iPhones and iPads in the house, it's worth stocking up on Lighting cables. This 3-pack is 30% off and each cable is reinforced to prevent fraying.
All the ports
Anker PowerPort 6
If you have multiple devices to charge daily (who doesn't?), then a multi-port adapter is way more efficient than plugging several different adapters. This 6-port charger is $9 less than its usual price.
On the go charging
Anker PowerCore Lite 10000
Sometimes we need a little extra juice to get through the day, so it's wise to have a battery pack. This super-slim and light option is ideal for throwing in a bag or jacket and holds a couple of full charges for most modern phones.
Be sure to check out the whole promotion and stock up on charging gear for less while you can.
